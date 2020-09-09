VENICE — These days families look for new ways to celebrate birthdays.
When it was time to celebrate Dora Banes’ 90th, daughters Debra Banes, Gayle Akana and Laura Banes Bradley had a plan. They invited family and friends to send Dora birthday cards.
At last count she had received 123. Cards adorned every table and shelf in her condo.
Laura and her family delivered a bouquet of roses to her mom.
Dora looks forward to in the next year and the birth of a great-grandchild.
Dora’s resume of work for this community is long. She was a poll worker for years. Dora loves organizing cruises. She promises as soon as cruise ships start sailing she’ll be ready.
With the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice, Dora is a first class volunteer. Anyone who bid on one of the baskets in the gazebo during the Sun Fiesta saw Dora in charge. If you were at the Venice Farmer’s Market and there were Sertoma tee shirts on sale. Dora would be helping with the sale.
Dora Banes is one of those women who never stops serving this community.
Super Happy Birthday, dear friend.
Three cheers for teachers
Bravo for our teachers for a superhuman job getting ready for the new school year. Despite a tsunami of workload, they got it done. The excitement of the first day of school was clear in social media pictures filled with smiles.
Bravo to parents and students for face masks and good attitudes, the important tools for the start of this new school year. We look forward to fabulous news of all the fun things happening at all grade levels.
Continued good luck to all.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Dora Banes. Even as she celebrates her 90th birthday, she looks forward to getting back in her groove of planning cruises and Women’s Sertoma Club projects.
Over the years, Dora has been volunteering with Sertoma and one of her claims to fame was being in charge of the Pig Party. This was an after Sun Fiesta get together were the member ate, drank and were merry enjoying the fruits of their hard work and labor.
Dora takes pride in her family. She knows the joy of celebrating life and that is what keeps her 90 years young.
Dora Banes is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
