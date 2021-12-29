New Year's happenings in the area STAFF REPORT Dec 29, 2021 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Looking for activities to ring in the new year? Here are a few events occurring on Friday and Saturday.Sharky’s on the Pier will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Beach Bash, which will be “more like how we have done in the past,” said Justin Pachota, president of Venice Pier Group.The bash will include live music, the return of the Snack Shack food truck and fireworks at the end of the night.The bash begins at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will end at 12:30 a.m. the next morning.The event has very few general admission tickets left and tickets will not be sold the day of the event once sold out.Father north, Sarasota will have its annual Pineapple Drop celebration beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m.The free Sarasota event will have food and drinks, live music, carnival rides and games for children.Music begins at 9 p.m. and the pineapple will drop at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street in downtown Sarasota.Following the pineapple drop, there will be fireworks over Sarasota Bay.For another celebration, The Hollow will be hosting a New Year’s Eve cookout starting at 5:30 p.m.The event is located at 826 South Moon Drive in Venice and will feature music, bounce houses and food. However, the Hollow asks for attendees to bring their own drinks and a side dish to share.On New Year’s Day, there will be outside activities encouraged by the state and county.The Florida Department of Environment Protection and Florida Park Service invite residents and visitors to participate in “First Day Hikes” occurring across the state.Florida State Parks will be offering guided hikes at participating state parks.Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey will have a scavenger hunt with hidden signs in connection with the first-day hikes.Sarasota County also encourages residents and visitors to spend New Year’s Day hiking or bicycling in the county’s parks and trails while using the hashtag #FirstDayHikeBikeSRQ Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Arrest made in September hit, run involving girl A Christmas homecoming: Woman has grandchildren returned from state custody A story on Brian Laundrie once again is most-read COLUMN: The surprise storm of 2021 is most-read story Cops: 3 masked men rob Venice 7-Eleven Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Arrest made in September hit, run involving girl A Christmas homecoming: Woman has grandchildren returned from state custody A story on Brian Laundrie once again is most-read COLUMN: The surprise storm of 2021 is most-read story Cops: 3 masked men rob Venice 7-Eleven Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
