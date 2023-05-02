Fox Lea Farm Gate

Fox Lea Farm offered their condolences to Serfass’ family and friends in an online post on Monday.

 SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

VENICE — A teenage equestrian was killed Sunday at Fox Lea Farm while competing at the facility.

Hannah Serfass, 15, of Webster, Florida, died when she fell from a horse during the Spring Concours I equestrian event at Fox Lea Farm, according to Vicki Lowell, chief marketing and content officer for US Equestrian.


   
