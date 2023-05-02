VENICE — A teenage equestrian was killed Sunday at Fox Lea Farm while competing at the facility.
Hannah Serfass, 15, of Webster, Florida, died when she fell from a horse during the Spring Concours I equestrian event at Fox Lea Farm, according to Vicki Lowell, chief marketing and content officer for US Equestrian.
Serfass “was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, in an equitation class when the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall. The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort,” Lowell wrote in an emailed statement to The Daily Sun.
The teen was “a very talented up-and-coming young rider who trained with Robin Swinderman. She was known for her passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic,” Lowell stated. “The USEF, USHJA, and Fox Lea Farm team wish to extend our deepest condolences to Hannah’s family, support team, and friends."
Fox Lea Farm expressed its condolences in an online statement Sunday, though they stated that no additional information would be provided out of respect for her family.
“We send our sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends, & the whole equestrian community. We are all heartbroken,” the post read.
The facility officials did not reply to further questions Monday.
Serfass, a homeschooled student, had competed in equestrian events at the state level. She won Hamel National Horse Show 3’3 Medal at the Florida State Fairgrounds in 2021, as well as winning second place in the Children’s SE Finals, according to Villages-News.com.
According to an incident report from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Serfass had fallen from her horse after a jump around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. She then suffered a head injury when the horse fell on her.
A Sarasota County EMT arrived and performed CPR and other measures on Serfass.
She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice, where she was pronounced dead later that morning.
A member of Serfass’ family, who was in the area to watch her compete, was immediately notified by medical staff.
“The Federation takes every accident very seriously and will be reviewing the accident thoroughly to learn what we can do to minimize risk and increase safety in equestrian sport,” Lowell wrote.
