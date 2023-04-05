VENICE — One of the oldest residences in Venice is halfway toward joining the Local Register of Historic Resources.
It was part of a fishing and hunting resort in the early 1900s where the original Tamiami Trail ran.
Last week, the City Council unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance putting Eagle Point Cabin 2 on the register, setting it up for final approval at the April 11 Council meeting.
The cabin would be the 10th property on the local register, several of which have been added in just the last few years.
It’s been a diverse mix, with only one property from the era of John Nolen, who planned the city. Adding Cabin 2 is a good step toward bringing in more of them, said city Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer.
It’s already on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing structure in the Eagle Point National Historic District, listed in 1991.
Applying for a place on the register was a condition of annexation in 1991, he said. So was preserving several of the original properties, including Cabin 2.
Although its now mostly known as a community of luxury homes, Eagle Point was created by Bertha Honore Palmer’s Sarasota-Venice Company as a fishing and hunting resort.
Camp Eagle Point, as it was first called, opened in January 1917.
According to the Venice Museum & Archives website, the camp included “a clubhouse, ten guest cabins, a caretaker’s house, servants’ quarters, two garages, a laundry building, coal house, pump house, and boat house.”
The two-story clubhouse had a dining room and a library on the ground floor, Janet Snyder Mathews writes in “Venice: Journey from Horse and Chaise,” and bachelors quarters on the second floor.
A bell used in the 1930s to announce that lunch and dinner were being served now hangs outside the Triangle Inn, which houses Venice Museum.
About six cabins and the clubhouse still exist, Klinkhamer said. And so does a piece of the original Tamiami Trail, which ran through the property before being shifted east to its current location.
The smallest cabin
The application to the national register says Cabin 2, “the smallest cabin in the compound, … is a square wood frame building and has a gable-on-hip roof …. An attached screened porch is located off center on the northwest side.
“The interior consists of a kitchen, a living room, a bedroom, and a bathroom. There is a storage attic accessed by a pull-down attic stair in the living room.”
The style is “frame vernacular,” meaning a frame house built using local materials.
It was built for Helen McLanahan, the mother-in-law of F. Kingsbury Curtis, a prominent lawyer and businessman, who bought the property from Mike Evans, who developed the resort for Palmer and acquired it after she died.
The property’s association with Curtis and its status “as a representation of the ‘close to nature’ resort buildings constructed in the early 20th century” are given as reasons for its historical significance.
That application says the cabin was built “in the 1920s”; other sources, including the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s office, give a construction date of 1920.
Venice was incorporated as a town in 1926 and as a city in 1927.
‘Messed up’
Hazeltine said that when her family acquired the property in 2004 it was “pretty messed up.” Their principle interest in it then was for its dock, she said.
“I tell people we have the smallest house in Eagle Point but the biggest dock,” she said.
Her husband, Steve, is a fourth-generation Venetian with ties to the Palmer and Higel families, she said. That makes the cabin a significant piece of history to them.
Because it was on the National Register, they were precluded from changing the exterior, so it retains the original exterior wood, other than pieces that had to be replaced; original supporting pillars, which have been reinforced; and original brick steps, Hazeltime said.
The windows have been replaced, but replicas of the originals were used, she said.
The interior, which is not governed by historic register rules, has been updated with heat and air conditioning and a modern kitchen while retaining the original appearance as much as possible.
A pool and a deck have been added, Hazeltine said, as has a detached garage with a master suite above it.
They had considered retiring to the cabin, but it was just too small, she said. They elected to continue to preserve and improve it, however, and recently to seek to put it on the local register to protect it forever.
“That’s kind of like our legacy to part of Venice,” she said.
A concern about adding it to Register
The vote to put the structure on the Historic Register was made over the objection of the Eagle Point Club Subdivision Owners’ Association.
President Molly Grossman emailed Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer on March 27 to express concern that an alleged encroachment into a Southwest Florida Water Management District easement by an addition to the property might jeopardize the Club’s stormwater system certification.
Klinkhamer told the Council that the email came from “out of the blue” and that “it really doesn’t have anything to do with the historical significance of the property …. Designating it would not have any influence on how that issue may or may not get resolved.”
Michelle Hazeltine, whose family owns the property as MAH Land LLC, said Swiftmud has confirmed it doesn’t have an easement.
“We’re good as far as I know,” she said.
