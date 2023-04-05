Cabin 2 porch.jpg

The porch of Cabin 2 at Eagle Point is part of the original 100-year-old building, right down to the brick steps. The City Council will vote on putting it on the Local Register of Historic Resources on April 11.

VENICE — One of the oldest residences in Venice is halfway toward joining the Local Register of Historic Resources.

It was part of a fishing and hunting resort in the early 1900s where the original Tamiami Trail ran.


Cabin 2 front.jpg

Cabin 2 at Eagle Point, 715 Eagle Point Drive
Cabin 2 garage.jpg

A free-standing garage with a master suite is a recent addition to the Cabin 2 property. “It’s now a two-bedroom house,” co-owner Michelle Hazeltine said.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments