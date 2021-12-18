2 men, 1 mission: Create Venice, from scratch

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series of the historical areas and structures of Venice and what, if anything, can be done to save them. See page 2B for a peek inside a 1946 Gondolier.
The City Beautiful Movement was in high gear in Florida in 1925 as new communities sprung up literally overnight in order to accommodate the thousands of prosperous tourists flocking to its sunny shores.
When the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLE) embarked on their plan to build an ideal community called Venice, it only seemed logical to hire an urban planner who was at the vanguard of the city-garden concept, John Nolen.
In the April 4, 1926 edition of This Week in Venice, Nolen observed that the cultural and healthy phases of living in post-World War I America was increasingly being emphasized and demanded.
“They want good schools, libraries, ample parkways and recreation space; architectural regulations that offer a protection against ‘atrocities,” lots large enough to have a little breathing space.”
Born in Philadelphia in 1869 and orphaned as a child, Nolen eventually earned a business degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School. Ten years later, he sold his house and used the money to enroll in Harvard University’s newly formed graduate School of Landscape Architecture.
There he studied under noted designers Frederick Olmsted Jr. and Arthur Shurtleff.
By 1925, Nolen was a prominent figure in urban design and was consulting on hundreds of projects, including several in Florida cities such as St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Sarasota, and Clewiston.
He considered the opportunity to design Venice as “the beginning of a new day in city planning, not only for Florida but for all of the country.”
Unlike some of his other projects where he was “re-designing” existing cities, Nolen saw Venice as an opportunity to create from scratch an ideal community where residents could live, work and play in the same space.
“We started with an absolutely clean slate, and this gave us an opportunity to change and alter our plans to suit the situation,” he said in the June 3, 1927 edition of the Venice News.
In choosing an ideal location for a community, he added, “nature led the way and man wisely followed.”
To Nolen, a city plan was an art form where “nature led the way.” Stretching across the 1,400 acres that would become the heart of Venice, he planned for dozens of parks and green space so that no residence was more than a couple blocks from a place where families could relax, socialize and meditate.
All buildings were designed in the Mediterranean Revival style, which was quite popular in Florida at the time and suited the state’s hot and humid climate.
Nolen’s plan for Venice was pedestrian friendly. In keeping with his philosophy, street lights, water lines and other utilities were put into place before any residences were constructed.
“We provide 40-foot parking alleys in the business section, waving adieus to the ‘no parking’ signs,’” he stated in This Week in Venice. “We provide wide streets, Venice Avenue being 200 feet wide in the residence section. And Venice is giving the people a 6-inch concrete base on all their heavy-duty streets. Nearly one half the first unit is given to tennis courts, parks, boulevards, civic center, and other recreational and public space. It’s easy to get this space now, but it would be impossible 10 years from now. Venice, incidentally, is being planned for 50 years ahead.”
Along the beach, Nolen planned a linear park that would protect the dunes. The park would include an amphitheater that would offer the Gulf of Mexico as a backdrop.
Nolen also planned and advocated for a 230-acre community to be built for African Americans he called Harlem Village. The plan called for 3,000 people to be housed in two neighborhoods with single family homes set on 50-foot lots.
Another 500 would be housed in apartments in the community’s center. While other Florida cities rejected the idea of creating separate communities for blacks, the BLE was amenable to Nolen’s vision. Unfortunately, neither Harlem Village nor the beachfront park ever materialized.
The Train Depot was located on the eastern edge of the city to process and ship agricultural products grown on the more than 20,000 acres east of the city set aside for Venice Farms.
And the Edgewood District, a working-class neighborhood with smaller lots and more modest homes, was located nearby. In their marketing brochures, the BLE announced that “Venice would be a place where the ordinary man could have a chance to get all that the rich have ever been able to get out of Florida.”
At Nolen’s recommendation, the BLE hired another graduate of the Harvard school, Prentiss French, to landscape the burgeoning city. Upon his arrival in January 1926, French organized and hired crews to begin clearing land in preparation for landscaping.
He established a 40-acre nursery, and thousands of trees and plants were imported and kept in stock while a staff of some 50 designers and plant men provided cut flowers and plants to the local hotels. At least three-fourths of all the trees and many plants were native to Florida so they would grow well in the tropic environment.
By fall 1926, French had 4,770 trees, 3,800 shrubs and 1,450 vines in various stages of growth. Nolen happily noted that landscaping was finally getting the attention in Venice it deserved.
“Beautification work is, of course, a delight to all of us here in Florida, where the climate is so conducive to rapid and prolific growth,” French said in the June 3, 1927 edition of Venice News. “There is such a variety of material to work with that it makes the task much easier than it would be in a colder climate.”
Like buildings conforming to a strict architectural style, the landscaping of resident homes was tightly controlled by the BLE. Individual builders were required to submit landscape plans before obtaining construction loans.
The company also encouraged homeowners by allowing them to take advantage of French’s landscape department while also financing the work.
“This feature also makes it possible for the man of modest means to beautify his home plot at very little cost,” he said in the Venice News.
Unfortunately, reality caught up with Nolen’s and French’s plans for the “white city” on the Gulf. Florida’s land boom had gone bust, the dark clouds of the approaching Depression were forming, and bad accounting practices by the BLE Realty led the union to pull out of the project by 1929.
Prentiss French and his architect wife, Helen, would go on to work together for many years in New England, Florida and the San Francisco area. As for Nolen, Venice would be his last major project in Florida.
Before his death in 1937, Nolen’s business struggled. But many of his ideas about mixed-used planning, pedestrian-focused design, and the integration of civic needs and environment are just as popular today as they were then.
Venice remains one of America’s best examples of new urbanism and how communities can flourish in their natural setting in as minimally a way as possible.
Designers Andres Duany and Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk used Nolen’s plan for Venice in creating Seaside, Florida. The Congress for New Urbanism established an annual award named for Nolen in 2007.
And professors like Bruce Stephenson of Rollins College, a noted biographer of Nolen and his work, uses Venice as a template for teaching students urban planning for future communities.
