It seems like only yesterday that Bob and Sue Hebert took on the happy yet often arduous task of chairing the annual Holiday Parade in Venice.
Actually, it was 20 years ago. At Tuesday’s meeting of the City Council, the Heberts were presented with a plaque to show the city’s gratitude.
“It has a gold Christmas tree on it,” Sue Hebert said. “When we were invited to the council meeting to get the award, it was humbling.”
It also must have been easier the first few years, not only before COVID-19 but also before the new plantings in the median of West Venice Avenue downtown. Those new trees and landscaping took away all the spectator sites on the south side of West Venice Avenue from Harbor Drive to Nokomis Avenue.
Coinciding with massive population growth, the Heberts and their helpers have had to do some juggling.
Parade participants still form up on South Park Boulevard but now, because of social distancing, the line goes all the way to the south end of that street.
The larger floats fill West Venice Avenue on both the north and south lanes from the beach to South Park, Sue Hebert said.
The other challenge this year was waiting to see if there would be a parade at all, as the pandemic seemed to ebb and flow.
“It was late October when the permit came through,” she said.
As the parade is always the Saturday after Thanksgiving, time to gather and approve floats and participants and helpers was short.
“Volunteers have always come forward to help at parade time,” she said.
But things were vastly different this year; because of COVID, there had been no parade in 2021.
“It was pretty interesting this year to see if some groups would participate,” Hebert said. “Some declined. I always try to aim for a two-hour limit. This year, the parade was just an hour. Groups involving lots of children declined because of the difficulty of social distancing in the staging area.”
And while there would be a parade, would people be willing to volunteer? Would Santa be willing to fly down from the North Pole?
“On the night of the parade, I spend most of my time in the vicinity of South Park Boulevard and West Venice Avenue,” she said.
In the case of the Venice parade, the Heberts also honor a local person each year, such as song and dance man Eric Waters (former Scrooge in Venice Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol”); director of the Florida Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Allen Knight, a 1975 Venice High School graduate in 2004; and this paper’s own Fran Valencic.
The Heberts are already planning to do it again next year, and the helpers they had this year from Venice Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce will also be back to help, Hebert said.
The Annual Holiday Parade is traditionally held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, followed the next Saturday by the annual Christmas Boat Parade.
As for next year:
“The good Lord willing, we hope to stay a part of the parade,” Hebert said.
