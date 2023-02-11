Sarasota opera’s winter opera festival is about to begin.
My source was none other than Richard Russell, who is celebrating his 10th anniversary as general director of Sarasota Opera.
Actually, he spent several additional years with the opera where he first arrived as an apprentice artist and then became a studio artist and principal performer.
In 1993, he left the opera to move into marketing with Citigroup and I moved to Venice.
I had been to operas in Cleveland with my parents but until I became a writer at the Gondolier, I did not realize what a wonderful opera we had right in this area.
My parents had begun wintering here in 1966 with my father practically living at the local golf course and my mother taking classes daily at Venice Art Center.
They went to Venice Theatre occasionally and also to some of the shows at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. While they also went to The Ringling, which in the ‘60s was home to Sarasota Opera in its 16th century Asolo Theater from Asolo, Italy, I never heard about the opera in those days.
That theater today has been lovingly restored and improved and installed in the visitor center area of The Ringling.
In 1979, the opera purchased the old Edwards Theatre, where the Oscar-winning film, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” had its world premier in 1952.
After three years of renovations, the opera moved in and in 1984, welcomed Victor deRenzi as its maestro. DeRenzi would put Sarasota Opera on both U.S. and international maps.
This year is his 40th year. During that time, he earned the distinction of being the first and likely the only maestro in the world to conduct all of Verdi’s works.
This season, he will conduct “Ernani,” one of Verdi’s earlier works, for six performances.
Meanwhile, Russell would return yet again to Sarasota Opera, but as its marketing director, a position he held from 2005 to 2010 when he left to become general director of Opera New Jersey.
Russell first returned to Sarasota Opera as its general director in 2012. Not only a fine tenor but with strong experience in marketing, he would be a perfect complement to DeRenzi as the opera continued to grow in stature.
During all his years with the opera, and my years with the Gondolier, he has become a good friend and also taught me much about opera. That he came to visit me this week at the Gondolier was special.
His visit also was a reminder of my friendship with the late Ilse Kern, who was a longtime president of the old Venice Opera Guild. She educated many of us in Venice about the Sarasota Opera and eventually convinced me to write a history of Venice to go with her charming drawings of this area.
These days, there is no Venice Opera Guild. Its members have become part of the Sarasota Guild. But Ilse made sure I knew Richard and Maestro DeRenzi as well as several singers and others associated with the opera.
For several years, I was a guest in the Kern box at the operas, where my appreciation for opera steadily grew. That’s a miracle for this kid, who had been told I could remain in the fifth grade choir so long as no sound came from my mouth.
Fortunately, my friends, the late Carole and Chip Ludlow, had the expertise to review operas for the Gondolier and did so for many years. Carole had sung with the Robert Shaw Chorale and Chip came close to becoming an Equity performer on Broadway before becoming a language teacher at the Kent School in Connecticut.
What I did review was the extensive renovation of the old theater in 2007-2008 at a cost of some $20 million that was paid off soon after by its strong donor base.
Not only was the house beautified, but the orchestra pit was significantly enlarged to enable the larger orchestra required for Verdi’s “Aida.” I can never forget seeing the opera house with earth moving equipment where the old stage had been.
Several sump pumps will hopefully keep the pit dry for all the operas.
The old chandelier that had hung in the opera house lobby was loaned to Manatee Players to hang in the lobby of its new theatre, which was constructed about the same time. A glass ceiling was installed above the lobby of the opera house.
The entire auditorium floor was regraded to improve sightlines. New seats, period-correct decorations plus new seats, a hydraulic lift for the orchestra area, a three story lobby atrium, additional restrooms and lounges resulted in the stunning facility used these days.
Musical America, the oldest classical music publication, was quick to describe the opera house as “one of the finest venues for opera in the United States.”
All that plus Victor DiRenzi and Richard Russell and their associates make Sarasota Opera one of the key reasons that this area is considered the Cultural Capital of Florida, if not the Southeast.
For tickets to Sarasota Opera, call 941-328-1300 or visit sarasotaopera.org
