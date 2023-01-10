VENICE — The City Council started the new year by voting to make the city a little larger.
It voted unanimously on first reading to annex 23 acres north of Laurel Road, as well as to change the future land use designation and zoning of the five parcels involved.
A second vote is required to finalize the changes, and the state needs to review the change to the future land-use map, which is part of the city’s comprehensive plan.
Applicant 2001 Laurel LLC is the owner of two parcels known as Laurel Road Assemblage West, totaling about 12 acres, and three parcels called Laurel Road Assemblage East, with about 11 acres, that bookend the 60-acre Hurt property, which was annexed in 2019.
It’s seeking to change the future land-use designation of the parcels to city Mixed-Use Corridor and rezone all of them to a Venice, Commercial General designation.
That designation no longer exists in the new land-development regulations but these applications are being reviewed under the previous code.
The parcels are expected to be developed with a combination of multi-family residential and commercial uses. Single-family residences wouldn’t be allowed.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Adopted an ordinance amending code provisions regarding streets, sidewalks and other public places.
• Approved a proposed preliminary plat amendment for Portofino to subdivide land at the northeast corner of Laurel Road and Knights Trail Road into two access tracts and eight lots.
• Adopted an ordinance implementing charter changes regarding the mayor and Council approved by voters in November.
• Approved a $4,983,131 budget amendment to cover the cost of cleanup from Hurricane Ian, upgrading information technology systems and replacing a city vehicle totaled in a crash.
• Adopted an amended policy for meeting attendance.
• Adopted a policy for sending ceremonial and congratulatory letters by the mayor.
• Heard a report from the Environmental Advisory Board on methods to reduce or eliminate single-use plastic water bottles in city buildings.
• Approved a certified local government application and directed staff to submit it.
• Approved a collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters for Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2025.
• Approved a request from City Attorney Kelly Fernandez for a private attorney client session to discuss Neal Communities of SWF LLC v. City of Venice. The meeting will be held Jan. 24.
• Appointed Jeffrey Smith to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• Presented a certificate to Council Member Rachel Frank for completion of the 2022 Institute for Elected Municipal Officials.
• Presented a certificate to Mayor Nick Pachota for completion of the 2022 Institute for Elected Municipal Officials II.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are available at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
