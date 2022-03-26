SARASOTA — If you’ve got a cellphone, you’ve got a new way to connect to Sarasota County Government.
And it works over the internet and by landline, too, though with less functionality.
The county launched 311Connect this week to “help the community access all of the county’s services in a variety of convenient ways,” according to a news release.
Download the 311Connect app for your Apple or Android device and you can pay your utility bill; see bus schedules and routes; check the libraries’ collection; or make a service request — after creating an account — among other things.
Or visit bit.ly/3qAJgCB online, which has a search function in a button labeled “Knowledge Base” and buttons for making a service request and for contacting the call center, which can also be reached by calling 311.
“This is an exciting opportunity to enhance the connection we have with our residents and visitors,” County Communications Director Donn Patchen said in a news release.
“This is a wonderful new tool for our community,” Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said. “It also provides staff with consistent updates on the status of requests, collects information for future use and is easily accessible by phone, app and the internet.”
Sarasota County’s 311Connect is provided and supported by QScend, a web-based citizen request management system utilized by local and county governments.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 311 or 941-861-5000, or visit SCGov.net.
