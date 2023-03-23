Healthy Ponds Guide

The Healthy Pond Collaborative has created a guide to help communities improve the quality of their bodies of water. It's available at HealthyPonds.org.

IslandWalk

Russ Gerry, left, IslandWalk board member, and Sandy Gilbert, chair of Solutions to Avoid Red Tide, chat about an IslandWalk pond lined by plants purchased with a grant from the Healthy Pond Collaborative. Most of the plants were underwater after Hurricane Ian, Gerry said, but they survived.  

NORTH PORT — IslandWalk's stormwater pond management program is helping to keep waters inside and outside the community cleaner. 

The ponds are beneficiaries of a "substantial" grant from the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation in 2021 to the Healthy Pond Collaborative.


