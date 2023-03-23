Russ Gerry, left, IslandWalk board member, and Sandy Gilbert, chair of Solutions to Avoid Red Tide, chat about an IslandWalk pond lined by plants purchased with a grant from the Healthy Pond Collaborative. Most of the plants were underwater after Hurricane Ian, Gerry said, but they survived.
Money from the HPC helped IslandWalk buy and install 30,000 native plants around some of its ponds last year, with a goal of putting in another 30,000 this year, said Russ Gerry, an IslandWalk board member and its ponds liaison.
He was a participant in a World Water Day observation at a recently improved IslandWalk pond Wednesday morning.
The plantings are part of its effort to combat erosion, reduce the flow of nutrients into the ponds and improve habitat for creatures that live in and around them, he said.
The community has also imposed a 3-foot "no mow" zone around the ponds to slow the flow of storm runoff into them, Gerry said.
"It's a work in progress" for the miles of shoreline in the community, he said. "I think we're being fairly aggressive here at IslandWalk."
A longer-term goal is saving money. A linear foot of plants for preventive maintenance costs about $1.50, according to Sandy Gilbert, Solutions to Avoid Red Tide chair, compared to restoration techniques such as "geotube" at about $70-$90 per linear foot, "geoweb" at about $150 and dredging at about $200.
Gerry said there have been a few complaints about the lack of mowing by the shoreline, to which the board has responded by spreading the word about the impact of the effort and its cost-effectiveness.
"This is an investment in your property values," Gilbert said.
Bigger picture, it's an investment in the health of the downstream waters as well.
Department of Environmental Protection studies show a strong correlation between stormwater flow and red tide blooms, Gilbert said, noting that the current algal outbreak is expected to linger because runoff from Hurricane Ian is still entering waterways.
Stormwater ponds were expected to retain 80%-90% of nutrients that enter them but actually only capture about 40%, said Abbey Tyrna of Suncoast Waterkeeper.
Most are "detention" ponds rather than "retention" ponds, meaning that the stormwater that goes into them eventually makes its way downstream, ultimately into the Gulf of Mexico.
She said she decided to study water science because "naively, I thought I could grow up to save the wetlands." Instead, they largely got turned into stormwater ponds.
About 4,500 detention ponds in the county connect to downstream waters, she said, and there are only three people with the responsibility of monitoring them.
That inspired the HPC to create its Healthy Ponds Guide.
The new guide offers instructions for individuals and communities that want to undertake their own pond management efforts, with the HPC as a potential funding source.
Everything people need to know is in the guide, Tyrna said.
Besides START and Suncoast Waterkeeper, the HPC also includes Sarasota County's Neighborhood Environmental Stewardship Team, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Science Extension Sarasota County and the Science and Environmental Council of Southwest Florida.
It aided 30 communities in protecting 4.3 miles of shoreline last year, Gilbert said, and has helped with ponds in the Venice Golf & Country Club and the Plantation Golf & Country Club in addition to IslandWalk.
