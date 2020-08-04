VENICE — The community is helping fight back the many different aspects of COVID-19, with an anonymous donor teaming up with area philanthropists.
The Joe and Mary Kay Henson Family Fund is providing a $500,000 match which was followed by an unnamed person giving an additional $100,000 for the All Faiths Food Bank.
Now, All Faiths is pushing a fundraising effort to promote the match, it said in a news release.
“We are a family fund devoted to supporting the needs of children and adults living in poverty. The currently unemployed are a vital part of our community and key to our economic well-being,” said Joe and Mary Kay Henson in the news release. “This virus is not going away any time soon … and what All Faiths Food Bank is doing is tremendously vital for these families and children. The entire community has to rally around to support and protect families during the ongoing crisis.”
The news release from All Faiths said the matching gift “comes at a pivotal time.”
COVID-19 has shut down jobs and left workers unemployed or underemployed. It said All Faiths has seen an increase in need of about 120%, with an increase in new clients by 45%. The news release said “the demand for food will remain critically high for a long time.”
“In order for those most affected by the crisis to have hope for rebuilding their lives, their basic need for food must be met,” All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank said in the news release. “Hunger relief is essential to our community’s resiliency and eventual restoration in the midst of this pandemic. We are so grateful to Mary Kay and Joe and our anonymous friend for stepping up and offering such generous motivation for others to give, too.”
For more information, visit www.allfaithsfoodbank.org or call 941-379-6333.
