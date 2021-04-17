VENICE — The new 7-Eleven opened on Thursday at the corner of Venice Avenue and U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail.
“We have been well-received by the public,” said Tom Highfield, district manager at 7-Eleven.
Highfield said the opening day of the store has had an excellent turnout.
The new store features the famous Slurpees and many different options for grabbing a quick bite to eat including a grab-and-go section, taquitos on hot rollers, pizza and more.
The store also has some newer features for the 7-Eleven chains, including a beans-to-cup coffee machine and a frozen lemonade machine.
With few convenience stores on island, Highfield said he is looking forward to working with the people of Venice.
“It is nice to have a location out here (on Venice),” Highfield said.
The opening is being celebrated with “5 Days of Freebies.” Opening day people received a free Big Gulp and on Friday a free medium coffee.
On Monday, April 19, the freebies continue with a free slice of pizza; on April 20, it’s a free medium Slurpee and it ends on April 21 with one free cookie.
In each case, it is one item per customer and it is while supplies last.
