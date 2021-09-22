The ringing of the bell in remembrance of 9/11 at Patriots Park by Nathan McManus, Division Chief, EMS, Venice Fire Department, at the Memorial 2021 Ceremony brought to focus the meaning of the event.
The large crowd of about 300 listened as Frank Patti and Wilberto Acosta told about their experiences in Manhattan on that day. Both men told stories of loss and destruction but also told stories of courage and the good in people.
Wilberto recalled someone on a golf cart coming up to a group of firemen in Brooklyn, New York at 3 a.m., asking if they needed help. The stranger offered the cart as transportation for the first-responders. Restaurants stayed open and offered food and meals to responders and survivors.
Frank Patti told about his office in Manhattan, setting up areas for rest and a place for survivors to decompress. Both men agreed they knew courage, and working together would see them through. Frank Patti called 9/11, “The Pearl Harbor of our day.”
Barbara Vaughn narrated the Memorial Ceremony 2021 and arranged the program and invited guests. She deserves a pat on the back as do those on a long list of musicians like Jim Chapo singing an original tribute and the Lion Rampart Pipes and Drums playing Amazing Grace.
The audience joined with Nancy Whitmore, Peggy Lewis and Lani Jones singing, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
If only.
Shout Out
Thanks to the Venice High School students who sing our National Anthem before each volleyball game. They have the spirit.
Two Of Our Best
The special people of this week are Pastor Tom Hodge of First Baptist of Venice and Pastor Mike Hudson of Christ Venice Church. The men gave the Invocation and Benediction at the Memorial Ceremony 2021 at Patriots Park.
The pastors reminded us that greater love has no man than one who lays down his life for another.
Both pastors serve the community through their churches with events in Venice that invite all to join. They both lead by example with public Bible readings, baptisms and musical programs.
In closing, Pastor Hodge said unless laborers build their house with God within, the laborers work in vane. Pastors Tom Hodge and Mike Hudson make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.