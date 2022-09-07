Venice 9/11 Ceremony 2021

This year’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony will be from 10-11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Patriots Park in Venice.

VENICE — The annual 9/11 remembrance event will be taking place Sunday at Patriots Park in Venice.

While remembering Sept. 11, 2001, the ceremony will honor local first responders as well.


