VENICE — The annual 9/11 remembrance event will be taking place Sunday at Patriots Park in Venice.
While remembering Sept. 11, 2001, the ceremony will honor local first responders as well.
“I wanted to really highlight our Venice first responders because they are so wonderful,” the organizer, Fran Valencic, said while mentioning the importance of all first responders.
The event will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Sunday and will feature both the Venice Police Department and Venice Fire Rescue. VPD Chief Charlie Thorpe and VFR Assistant Chief Kyle Hartley will be speaking.
Vice Mayor Nick Pachota, who is a first responder himself, will also be speaking and representing the city.
Attendees will hear Kevin Hanley share about his brother Sean, who was a firefighter who died on 9/11 in New York.
Along with music from the Venice High School chorus, there will be a bell ceremony and a bagpiper from the Venice Police Department.
Valencic said in New York, all the names of those who died are read aloud and a bell is rung for each name.
While Venice’s bell ceremony will be shorter, it will still signify remembering those from 9/11.
“We remember everything,” Valencic said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, and water will be provided.
