VENICE — The city of Venice will celebrate a milestone tomorrow in that it was 90 years ago on January 5, 1933 that the first trainload of Kentucky Military School (KMI) cadets and their instructors arrived and began what would become a nearly four-decade long tradition.

Having the “City on the Gulf” serve as the military prep school’s winter quarters was a special treat for both students and staff.


Larry Humes writes about local history and can be reached at: 1926venice@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments