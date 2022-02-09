topical A 60-year-old Venice consignment shop By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Volunteers organize items in the Bay Point Bargain Center located at 233 Miami Avenue. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON VENICE — A downtown Venice consignment and resale store has been selling various items and donating to local charities for 60 years.Bay Point Church Bargain Center opened its doors in 1962 in a small shop next door to its current location at 233 Miami Avenue.The store run by the former Venice-Nokomis United Methodist Church, now called Bay Point Church, opened when the church volunteers needed a dedicated space for donated items.“It just got out of hand,” said Maureen Skidmore, the store manager and chairman of the store’s six-person committee.The store moved downtown in a portion of where Island Organics is today, and the volunteers started taking consignments.Skidmore began volunteering with the store in 1989 before it moved to its permanent location in 1995.She said on the first day in its current space, the store made $1,200.With between 25 to 40 unpaid volunteers now, the Bargain Center has women and children’s clothing, and various household items including glassware, linens, and candles.“If we don’t have it, you don’t need it,” volunteer Betty Graybill joked about the variety offered at the store.Depending on what is in stock, the Bargain Center will have small sets of holiday-themed items, including Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Skidmore said the store stays stocked with items both donated and from consignors.If there is an abundance of certain items, like comforters, they will post a sign stating they are not accepting those things for the time being, Skidmore said.While the store is open to shop or donate six days a week, consignments are taken on Mondays and Thursdays from 8-11 a.m.Skidmore mentioned the store tries to honor what the consignors want for their items, and the proceeds are split 40/60 with the church receiving 40% and the consignor receiving 60%.Apart from supporting their church, the Bargain Center also supports various groups, including Salvation Army, South County Food Pantry and Agape Flights.While the store is centered around reselling items and supporting local charities, the “dedicated” volunteers have formed a tight-knit community.“We’ve had a lot of experiences here,” Skidmore said about the many longtime volunteers who have shared happy and sad moments together.On a recent consignment day, the volunteers could be seen working hard and chatting away.“We take care of our own here,” said volunteer Jeanne Schalk. 