When Jacob gives his son Joseph an amazing coat of many colors, Joseph’s 11 jealous brothers sell him into slavery. The musical that relates this story, with music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, is at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through Feb. 11.
FORT MYERS — With a new video screen filling the back of the stage and a cast as colorful as a certain “coat of many colors,” director/choreographer Amy Marie McCleary delivered a solid reason to hit the road to Fort Myers.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” succeeds because of a cast of many talents.
It helps to have music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, words by Tim Rice and a cast for which “Any Dream Will Do” with just as much skill as any cast on Broadway.
If one would guess that this reviewer enjoyed Friday night’s performance, one would be correct.
From the beginning, the eyes had me. The show’s narrator, Libby Anderson, had the voice and looks for this role but it was her eyes with which she instantly connected with each of us in the audience.
She lives in New York and has already been featured on Norwegian Cruise Lines, which consistently has the best entertainment on the seas. Hers is a name to remember.
Jason Kimmel (Joseph) has a voice that doesn’t quit plus all the right moves to quickly win audience approval. He and many in this cast are Broadway Palm regulars, which proves their versatility and talent.
With songs like “Any Dream Will Do” “Poor Poor Joseph,” “One More Angel in Heaven,” Close Every Door” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph,” Act One sped by much faster than poor Joseph’s early days in Egypt.
Fortunately this is a musical with a magical story and that amazing dream coat. Eventually, there would come a time for a reprise of that earlier song, “Any Dream Will Do.”
This show is yet another triumph for McCleary but it would not have been had she not had the cast and musicians to carry it out. In addition to the narrator with the magnetic eyes, she had 23 other singing, acting and dancing performers who filled the stage with one musical number after another while relating to the audience as they related to each other.
Jacob’s gift to his son may be a lesson for us all but with Weber’s music and Rice’s words, set designer Robert Kovach, lighting designer Russell A. Thompson, video wall designer Chris McCleary, costume designer John P. White, music director Loren Strickland, stage manager Abbie Garrison, casting director Brian Enzman, technical supervisor Marshall Pace, resident technical director Ben Porter and a strong cast, this show is a gift to all who will see it.
The cast includes Pete Clapsis as the father, Jacob, with Patrick Murray, Noah A. Lyon, Roman James O’Toole, Matthew J. Brightbill, Benjamin Godley-Fisher, Anthony Recine, Max Cervantes, TJ Shelton and Taye Martin as the brothers.
The rest of the cast includes Emily Longoria as Dinah, Fiona Mowbray as Zilbah, Jeleesa Levy as Bilbah, Amy Fewnicle as Levi’s wife, Sami Doherty as Leah and Mrs. Potiphar and Kiana Raine Cintron as Asher’s wife and the snake.
All this magic, mirth and music continues through Feb. 11 at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers.
Tickets, including lunch or dinner, are $80 to $95 per person for adults, $45 for children 12 and under and $65 for show-only tickets. For tickets, visit BroadwayPalm.com or call 239-278-4422.
