When Jacob gives his son Joseph an amazing coat of many colors, Joseph’s 11 jealous brothers sell him into slavery. The musical that relates this story, with music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, is at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through Feb. 11.

 PHOTOS PROVIDED BY BROADWAY PALM

FORT MYERS — With a new video screen filling the back of the stage and a cast as colorful as a certain “coat of many colors,” director/choreographer Amy Marie McCleary delivered a solid reason to hit the road to Fort Myers.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” succeeds because of a cast of many talents.


