Venice Theatre director/choreographer and teacher Brad Wages will portray Ebenezer Scrooge in Venice Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” opening in the temporary 124-seat Raymond Center theater Dec. 2.
This is Tim Wisgerhof's schematic for the new set for Venice Theatre's 22nd annual production of "A Christmas Carol" to be performed this year in the 124-seat Raymond Center Theatre.
PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE
Cast members of "A Christmas Carol" in an early rehearsal for the new post-Ian production.
Experience Ebenezer Scrooge's journey through Christmas past, present and future in "A Christmas Carol."
Photo courtesy of Venice Theatre
Photo courtesy of Venice Theatre
VENICE - If ever there was a time to present Venice Theatre's annual production of its own "created especially for Venice Theatre" production of "A Christmas Carol," this is the year.
Having sustained what could total $7 million in damages from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, members of the community who love the theater are expected to fill every seat in the new Raymond Center Theatre space.
Venice Theatre's 22nd annual production of its original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story was commissioned by Venice Theatre in 2000.
It features a score by the late E. Suzan Ott; book, lyrics and new music by Scott Keys with new music arranged and scored by Jason Brenner.
In 2018, a new song was added to the score by Eli Schildkraut, a graduate of Pine View and recent graduate of the Berkley College of Music.
This year's performances began Friday, Dec. 2 and continue through Monday, Dec. 19. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except for 2 p.m. Sundays and a 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 performance.
Tickets are $26 for adults, $21 for college students and educators, and $15 for students through 12th grade.
Tickets can be purchased online at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 941-488-1115.
Theater staff wasted no time installing a 124-seat U-shaped seating configuration in its nearby Raymond Center and coming up with costumes for the 52-member cast.
Producing Executive Director Murray Chase is directing the 22nd annual production - along with dealing with insurance claims, architects and builders. At the same time, Development Director Eric Waters is concentrating on the largest fundraising effort in the history of the the once "Little" Theatre.
A new bar area has been created for the Raymond Center to use as long as the new theater space is needed.
Other venues in town have offered space for the theater's education program and its popular concert season.
