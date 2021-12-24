VENICE - When the Department of Children and Families caseworker came to pick up the girls from their grandmother's house, Zsazsa Karajman says the children hid under the bed and in the closet.
Karajman couldn't stand it after one of the girls yelled: "Please, do something!"
She said she didn't fight the caseworker. She left the room - and then she cried.
For 10 months, Karajman fought a legal battle to get her two grandchildren Kiley, 9, and Aryana, 8, back.
The feisty 72-year-old was broken. However, she was determined to keep fighting until she could bring them back home for good and spent most of 2021 doing just that.
Earlier this year, Karajman had custody of her two grandchildren. Karajman was the children's caregiver most of their lives.
But she needed a three-day respite care after a surgical procedure. Her doctor suggested she be on bed rest. Karajman called DCF to ask permission for the children's court-appointed Guardian ad Litem to watch them for a few days at her home in Plantation Golf & Country Club.
DCF denied it. Neighbors helped watch the girls, and on Feb. 17, the girls went back to school. But they didn’t come home to Karajman’s home that day. State officials took them to a temporary foster home, and, Karajman says, didn't allow much contact with her.
Although the girls were in Karajman’s temporary custody as the grandmother, she had limited rights.
The courts only became involved in allowing grandparents to have full custody if they can prove it’s in the best interest of the children. Otherwise, children in similar situations are put into Florida’s foster care system and grandparents can ask for scheduled visitation or eventually adopt the children.
That’s what Karajman did with her daughter’s first-born child, who is now 13. Karajman had custody of her eldest granddaughter since she was 9-months old. She later adopted her.
At first, Karajman fought the requirements of a psychiatric evaluation, more home studies, photographs of her home and what she was serving Thanksgiving dinner - along with backgrounds of her guests planning to attend the dinner.
But once she realized following the state's numerous orders would help bring the kids home for just the Thanksgiving holiday, it was all worth it. The girls didn't want to leave the home they grew up in or their grandmother who raised them.
"I had over 26 people who tried to help, but there were so many obstacles for months," she said. "It was horrible, because they kept sending the girls from place to place. They didn't have a steady home with in one school with their friends. They were always on the move once they were in the system."
After a couple regular visits, another home study, new fingerprinting, a formal Zoom multi-disciplinary meeting with DCF, the Safe Children Coalition and others, and income verification, the state delivered the girls to Karajman's home.
It happened just before Christmas.
"We love mama's cooking," Kiley, 9, said Thursday at her grandmother's home in Venice. "I missed having her delicious, mouth-watering, eye-popping, jaw-dropping food. She makes good palacsinta (Hungarian crepes), goulash and wiener schnitzel. It's all really good."
Despite being away, both girls earned citizenship awards, and Aryana made her the A honor roll at their temporary school this past year.
Karajman celebrated by baking with her granddaughters. They baked Hungarian cookies. The girls created handmade ornaments.
They even spent a couple days amused by the mischievous Elfy the Elf on the Shelf who keeps messing with the Christmas tree, and is spotted in the kitchen and living room.
"I felt like my girls were kidnapped, and now they are back. God took care of us," she said. "Thank God the girls have my blood in them. They will overcome this horror what they been through. They have a bedroom. They are ready to go back to Taylor Ranch Elementary, where they've gone since pre-kindergarten.
"I'm very happy we are going to spend Christmas with our family," Aryana, 8, said. "We already made a gingerbread house manger and I ate the head off of one of the Wise Men. But I left baby Jesus alone. He's safe at home in the manger, just like us."
