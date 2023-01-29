 Skip to main content
A half-billion in grants

Gulf Coast Community Foundation funds have helped students, workers, more

VENICE — With the help of $3 million donated for Hurricane Ian relief, Gulf Coast Community Foundation has now awarded more than $500 million in grants since its creation in 1995.

More notably, more than $400 million of the total has been disbursed since 2010, when the foundation celebrated having made its first $100 million in grants, according to a news release.

Mark Pritchett (copy)

Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, will be leaving his post next year after his successor is on the job.


Gulf Coast Community Foundation gifts WBTT's progress

Taken in October 2019, (from left, Nate Jacobs, founder and artistic director of WBTT, and Julie Leach, executive director of WBTT, with Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation after the foundation’s October 2019 Arts Appreciation Grant to WBTT
Urban Forest

A grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation will add more than 600 trees to the Venice Urban Forest.
Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation

The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation donated $10,000 to the Venice High School Student Assistant Program to Jennifer Johnston of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and another $10,000 signature grant to Nicole Britton of The Twig for its “The Twig Sprinter Van Project.”
Kids' Needs check

Representatives of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Miriam P. Raines Fund gave a $5,000 grant to help Kids’ Needs volunteers pay rent and other costs to offer free clothing to children in the greater Englewood area. The group now needs boys’ clothing and sneakers.
