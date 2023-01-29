A half-billion in grants

Taken in October 2019, from left, Nate Jacobs, founder and artistic director of WBTT, and Julie Leach, executive director of WBTT, with Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, after the foundation’s October 2019 Arts Appreciation Grant to WBTT
A grant given by the COVID-19 Response Initiative of Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation to Child Protection Center will help with its Children and Families Supervised Visitation Program, which has begun virtual visits during the pandemic.
The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation donated $10,000 to the Venice High School Student Assistant Program to Jennifer Johnston of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and another $10,000 signature grant to Nicole Britton of The Twig for its “The Twig Sprinter Van Project.”
Representatives of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Miriam P. Raines Fund gave a $5,000 grant to help Kids’ Needs volunteers pay rent and other costs to offer free clothing to children in the greater Englewood area. The group now needs boys’ clothing and sneakers.
A volunteer at Lift Church in Venice checks the to-do list of chores in its Hurricane Ian relief effort. The church sent Gulf Coast Community Foundation a thank-you video after receiving a $10,000 grant.
From left: Kirsten Fulkerson, Senior Vice President for Philanthropy at Gulf Coast Community Foundation; Michael D. Fluker, Executive Director of Laurel Civic Association; Mike Small of the William E. Schmidt Foundation and Judy Cahn, Board Chair at Gulf Coast Community Foundation celebrate the announcement of The 50-50-50 Challenge (raise $50,000 dollars in 50 days in honor of Laurel Civic’s 50th Anniversary). Laurel Civic met the match by the Nov. 5 deadline, unlocking a $50,000 match from the William E. Schmidt Foundation and a $10,000 bonus grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Sarasota Opera is one of several area arts organizations to benefit from a duplication of an early grant cycle by Gulf Coast Community Foundation because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on arts organizations.
Teen Court of Sarasota County has received a $15,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation to to support its Criminal Justice Reform Initiative for Youth, it announced Friday.
Barbara Miller Vaughn, host for the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony 2021 at Patriots Park, thanks Gulf Coast Community Foundation President Mark Pritchett for the Foundation’s grant to make the park a reality.
VENICE — With the help of $3 million donated for Hurricane Ian relief, Gulf Coast Community Foundation has now awarded more than $500 million in grants since its creation in 1995.
More notably, more than $400 million of the total has been disbursed since 2010, when the foundation celebrated having made its first $100 million in grants, according to a news release.
“Together with our donors, in 12 short years we have quintupled our impact,” President and CEO Mark Pritchett said in the release.
The foundation was created with $85 million from the sale of Venice Hospital to the Sisters of Bon Secours. It now includes almost 1,000 private donor funds in addition to its original endowment, the release states.
“Our donor families are dedicated to making this world a better place than when they found it,” Pritchett said in the release. “Not only are our donors giving today, but they are setting up endowments at Gulf Coast that will support good causes and their favorite charities in perpetuity.”
According to the release, among the beneficiaries of foundation grants over the years have been:
• The Legacy Trail, for which it funded the initial surveys and engineering to help realize the best path forward and whose expansion it has supported through grants and advocacy.
• The city of Venice, where more than $1.5 million has been granted to Venice Area Beautification Inc., including $400,000 in grants to support the Venice Urban Forest.
• Students, who are the beneficiaries of a five-year, $18-million collaboration investment among GCCF, the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, the school district and other donors to establish the STEMsmart and 21st Century Schools initiatives in over 300 Sarasota middle school classrooms.
• Employees and employers, who benefit from an investment of more than $1.7 million in the regional CareerEdge workforce development program.
• The more than 50 nonprofit organizations providing post-storm assistance, and the people who received it.
• The recipients of more than $10 million to pursue higher education.
• Individuals and families helped by more than $6.3 million invested to reduce homelessness.
• Arts and cultural organizations that have received nearly $5 million in unrestricted arts appreciation grants.
• The community at large, thanks to a partnership with the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation that provided financial assistance to 60 organizations and invested $7 million for COVID-19 relief.
