VENICE — A therapy dog wanders around the office as acupuncturist Karen Hemlick pins the back, feet, neck and hands of domestic violence survivor Barbara Ann Morford.
While Hemlick explains how the acupuncture helps people who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, Morford is succinct in what the appointments did.
“Dr. Karen saved my life,” she said.
“You saved your life,” Hemlick responds.
‘THEY JUST WANT THE ABUSE TO END’
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Venice, city police respond to about 90-100 domestic violence calls a year, according to VPD Lt. Jessica Chappa.
In 2019, there were 198 “family disturbances,” she said; not all of those end in domestic violence arrests, she noted.
Chappa has been with the department for nearly two decades and is heavily involved in working domestic violence cases. She knows the statistics and the faces.
And it is almost always a case where victims must take their stand.
“If you have the capability to make the decision, we have to leave that decision to the victim,” she said. “Often times, we are training the officers to empower the victim and let them know their options and resources.”
There are a variety of resources to help people extract themselves from domestic violence, but people are slow to end the relationships for a variety of reasons, she said.
“You want to help somebody but they have to help themselves,” she said. “We tell them it’s likely to get worse. People who are controllers or abusers — without some sort of intervention — will typically continue it.”
The reasoning to stay often involves aspects of life like finances, faith, children, pets or shelter. Victims want the moment of violence to stop but tend to want the relationship to keep going.
It can lead to a frustrating moment when police responding to domestic abuse end up having reported victims lash out at officers.
“They just want to stop being hit — so people can be uncooperative at that point or can change loyalties at that point,” she said. “Most victims want to stay with the person — they love the person — they just want the abuse to end.”
Officers can’t demand a victim leave so they are trained to give victims information that they can use.
“One of the things we tell people is stuff can be replaced,” she said. “You can never replace your own life.”
‘BEHIND CLOSED DOORS’
Morford is a domestic violence survivor who faced verbal and physical abuse in a relationship, she said.
She was a registered nurse earlier in her career but became disabled because of back problems.
Her relationship hadn’t been bad at first. But then she noticed he was outside screaming at inanimate objects.
And, with time, the screaming began toward her.
“On the outside, the abuser can be so nice. But it was all different behind closed doors,” Morford said.
She said he “went ballistic” and attacked her while they were on vacation but the state wouldn’t extradite him for the charges after he returned to his home state.
“My first week back, I could barely speak,” she said.
She said she was cut off from family. Then, criminal and civil court cases didn’t go in her favor. She faced stressors of PTSD and financial ruin.
Then came the panic attacks and PTSD. Ultimately, she was Baker Acted.
She felt she didn’t have many options left.
“My friend introduced me to Dr. Karen,” she said. “If it hadn’t been for her, I would have killed myself.”
DR. KAREN
Karen Hemlick works at Healthy Body Acupuncture off Center Road in Venice.
Every week, she works with about six to 10 people who are dealing with different levels of stress.
Acupuncture received a boost when returning troops were encouraged to try it for PTSD, she said.
“Domestic violence survivors suffer a similar PTSD that war veterans experience,” she said.
The acupuncture works to calm the parasympathetic/sympathetic response, she said.
“When you’ve been in crisis, and especially at chronic crisis where you might have an experience that has been multiple times, you have a heightened sense of awareness,” Hemlick explained.
Even if it’s not a physical abuse, it can lead to physical damage.
“They feel constantly berated and under attack so you have this heightened awareness, more cortisol in the brain and in the body that is circulating,” she said. “We kind of down-regulate that. We allow the body to say: ‘OK, we’re fine.’”
Acupuncture also helps with the vagus nerve, she said. That nerve controls many aspects, including heart rate and digestion, she noted.
Working to help with those aspects can give a client a sense of calm that they may not have been experiencing.
“We work on the hormone basis to help them with a deeper sleep to help them rest and relax,” she said.
She said it’s not uncommon for senior citizens to relate abuse from early relationships from their 20s and 30s.
“That’s the scary part: People just don’t talk about it,” Hemlick said. “Sometimes, just realizing they’re not alone, is really helpful.”
But she knows acupuncture is only one step in the process.
“We always recommend using a counselor in addition, absolutely,” Hemlick said.
For Morford, the acupuncture and ability to relax was crucial to the start of a long recovery.
“I wonder how many people slip through the cracks who don’t have a Dr. Karen in their situation,” Morford said.
‘UNPREDICTABLE’
Authorities always are trained to give victims insight into what they can do — and organizations that can help them.
One is SPARCC, which has a representative working out of the Venice Police Department every Wednesday, Chappa said.
SPARCC, which stands for Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, has its main office in Sarasota and can be reached by calling 941-365-1976. According to its website, it is free and confidential for those experience domestic or sexual violence.
Its website is www.sparcc.net.
Chappa praises its work. And it often becomes a reality toward the end of a violent relationship, when victims are trying to figure out how and if they can actually get out.
“How do we help them get past those barriers? What resources do we have to help them?” Chappa said. “And that’s where SPARCC comes in.”
On average, people attempt to end a relationship eight times before actually doing so, she said.
“Leaving a violent relationship is typically the most dangerous time ... The abuser is losing the control at that time — so that can lead to the abuser to become more violent,” she said.
And while it is good for victims to get out, those calls can be “unpredictable,” Chappa noted.
“They are one of the most dangerous calls we can go to — and one of the highest death rates for officers,” she said.
Chappa said victims have to have a level of self-care to escape.
“They are referred to as survivors — you have to be active in your own survival.”
