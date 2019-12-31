Trying to encapsulate a year of news into a Top 10 list is certain to do one thing — start a debate about what made the list but shouldn’t have and what didn’t make it but should have.
That’s not the point of the effort, but it is a fringe benefit.
With that said, here are 10 stories that we think not only earned a headline in 2019 but will continue to have relevance in the coming year.
In an election year with nothing else to vote for, 46.12 percent of the registered voters in Venice cast ballots in three City Council races.
All three seats were guaranteed to have a new occupant because term limits barred the current officeholder from seeking reelection.
The city charter did allow Council Member Bob Daniels to run for mayor, however, because it’s a different seat. He lost to Ron Feinsod in a three-way contest, with Frankie Abbruzzino coming in third.
In the other two races, Joe Neunder defeated Tim Brady and Nick Pachota edged out Debbie Sanacore.
All the candidates ran on a “smart growth” platform.
After getting final state approval last year, Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) and Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) needed some OKs from local government in order to build their new hospitals.
The city of Venice signed off on SMH’s plans; the facility is under construction at the southeast corner of Pinebrook and Laurel roads with a projected completion date of October 2021.
VRBH had a much harder time getting Sarasota County to approve its site, southeast of the Jacaranda roundabout, but finally got it early this year over neighbor objections. Shovels have yet to go into the ground, however.
VRBH officials say that they’re reevaluating community needs in light of the deregulation of hospital contruction.
The clock is ticking on the city’s plan to take over ambulance service from the county.
The primary goal is to enhance service but a consultant projected that the department could generate a budget surplus from a combination of an emergency medical service assessment that residents already pay, but to the county, and fees for service.
An EMS division chief and the first group of paramedics have been hired and the Council approved a contract for ambulances and equipment, with service to begin Oct. 1.
Last year, the devastating impact of red tide was a major story. Combined with the downtown beautification project, it was a double whammy for many island businesses.
Residents were affected personally as well, with complaints of breathing difficulties and the smell of dead fish spanning miles.
But 2019 was largely red tide free. Whiffs of it were detected a few times but the annoyance remained largely confined to waters farther south.
The other half of that double whammy — the downtown beautification project — concluded with a dedication ceremony in July. The project brought new roads, sidewalks, landscaping and amenities to downtown.
The year also saw the beginning of the final phase of widening the bypass, from Gulf Coast Boulevard to Center Road, and the conclusion of a deal for the state to take over River Road, which has needed to be widened and improved for decades.
But sections of Laurel and Pinebrook roads are at an F level of service and aren’t currently scheduled for construction. Neither is the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue intersection, one of the most dangerous in the city.
The city’s new police station is on track for completion next year not long after work on the replacement of Fire Station 1 and the expansion of City Hall is expected to begin.
Construction of the police station is well underway, using money from bonds voters approved in 2016.
The City Council hasn’t yet given final approval to the plans for the new fire station and expansion but no major reservations were expressed during a recent presentation on it.
Much of the expected $11.3 million cost is covered but a bridge loan of about $1.9 million will be needed.
The Venice Fishing Pier emerged from a rebuild bigger and better but the real story about it was the City Council’s decision to impose restrictions to limit shark fishing.
State regulations on shark fishing were tightened to require that when a protected species of shark — there are more than two dozen — is hooked, it be released immediately without taking it out of the water except to remove the hook.
The ordinance the Council adopted doesn’t actually ban shark fishing, just some of what’s involved. Using a metal leader more than 4 feet long; using a fighting belt or harness; and “deploying bait by any means other than casting,” and also by casting if the hook is too large, are prohibited.
While the City Council approved a number of development proposals, two controversial ones were denied: Murphy Oaks, a 105-unit housing community north of Fox Lea Farms on Auburn Road and the GCCF planned unit development in North Venice.
Both made multiple appearances before the Council. Murphy Oaks couldn’t overcome issues of compatibility with both Fox Lea and the Sawgrass community across Auburn Road, while the GCCF proposal failed to pass on a rare tie vote, 3-3, with Council Member Mitzie Fiedler absent.
She tried to get the vote revisited but the effort was rejected by Mayor John Holic on procedural grounds.
The area was spared from having to deal directly with a hurricane but the local response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Dorian as it passed through the Bahamas nearly overwhelmed Agape Flight.
The nonprofit flew mercy mission after mercy mission to the islands, taking supplies that poured in from donors who just days earlier had seen Dorian on a track to hit Florida.
By 2020 they’ll be able to take refuge in a Venice-area shelter. State funding will pay for the hardening of Taylor Ranch Elementary School and upgrades to other shelters.
In a decision that will affect the 2020 County Commission election, commissioners voted 3-2 to adopt a redistricting plan that shifts the Newtown community in Sarasota from District 1 to District 2.
The rationale for the plan is to equalize the population in the districts. But one of the effects of it is that residents of the mostly black community won’t get to vote for a commissioner under new single-district voting until 2022 instead of 2020.
Three plaintiffs have filed a federal lawsuit alleging the plan is unconstitutional and in conflict with the Voting Rights Act, and have asked a judge to rule it not apply to the 2020 election.
