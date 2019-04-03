The Venice Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a preliminary plat for Cassata Place, a 28-unit, single-family, attached-housing community on about 5 acres immediately east of Auburn Woods on East Venice Avenue.
The project nearly mirrors the housing product that makes up Auburn Woods, and even received a letter from the Auburn Woods Homeowners Association in support of the new community.
The neighbors were especially thankful to see the new plans for the subdivision of attached, single family homes were nothing like what was previously approved for the property — a multi-family housing project formerly known as Bella Vista. That project died due to the Great Recession.
The property owner of Cassata Place is Aqueduct LLC, another Mike Miller project. Miller also built Auburn Woods. State records list Frank Cassata, of Sarasota, as the manager of the company.
The property is zoned RMF-2/VG. “VG” refers to the Venetian Gateway architectural standards for the city’s eastern entrance, one of the stipulations in the rezoning in 2005.
Two others were density no higher than 7.6 units per acre and no request for a special exception for height. The new density will be 5.63, barely higher than Auburn Woods at around 5.3 units per acre.
The plat included a 6-foot vinyl fence along the entire western boundary with Auburn Woods. That request, and subsequent approval, was increased to 8 feet after neighbors realized Cassata Place would be built on higher ground.
There were additional stipulations and what were called “variances,” which raised some eyebrows. Variances are typically sought to change a boundary a few inches, for example. But these were more like the modifications to code typically sought in this type of housing product, which is tighter, with smaller yards.
The Commission had a discussion over language it hadn’t seen before, but eventually agreed upon the modifications: a minimum lot width of 35 feet instead of 75 feet; a minimum side setback of zero instead of 6 feet, but no change to the requirement of a total of 15 feet for both sides combined; and a maximum lot coverage of 53 percent instead of 35 percent.
The plat shows a central road with the homesites facing it. Pairs of homes would be attached — hence the need for a zero lot line — with one side yard each opposite the common boundary.
The only community amenity would be a common pool with a cabana that has restrooms.
Other businessAlso on Tuesday the Planning Commission Unanimously approved a site-and-development plan for the amenity center and entry features of the Vicenza subdivision, a Neal Communities project east of Jacaranda Boulevard between Laurel and Border roads.
Bob Mudge contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.