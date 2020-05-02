WEST VILLAGES — The communities of West Villages are going to become known under the overarching name Wellen Park as of June 8.
The new name for the fairly new collection of communities has been considered for several years.
“Since West Villages purchased the land in 2014, we have contemplated naming the overall master plan and its respective real estate holdings,” West Villages President Rick Severance said in a released statement Wednesday. “Over the last year, this was formalized through a series of discussions with our builder and strategic partners.”
An announcement for West Villages residents came out Friday.
“On behalf of the developer, I am pleased to share some exciting news with you,” Severance said in an email. “We are launching a new brand name for our master-planned community and our remaining 7,000 acres. As of June 8, West Villages is now a part of Wellen Park.”
Severance signed it as president of Wellen Park.
Jennifer Hamilton, a partner with Gravina-Smith Matte & Arnold public relations firm based in Fort Myers, said her firm has been working with West Villages since early 2020, she said.
“We’re engaging the residents,” she said. A community outreach is “still in process,” Hamilton added.
Hamilton was unable to answer where the name came from, noting more information would be made available to residents. An advertising agency and branding firm out of Washington, D.C., was a part of the new moniker, she said.
‘A WAY OF LIVING WELL’
According to its website, Wellen Park is the new name of the master planned community that includes West Villages. It also includes “several other districts such as Downtown and Playmore,” the website states.
Current West Villages communities that are a part of the city of North Port include Oasis, Renaissance, IslandWalk, The Preserve and Gran Paradiso. West Villages also includes in its marketing the communities of Sarasota National, Grand Palm and Boca Royale.
Sarasota National has its own community development district.
West Villages has long planned what it called Town Center that would include a 79-acre lake along with a mixture of residential and business amenities. The initial digging for the lake began earlier this spring between Preto Boulevard and West Villages Marketplace along U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail.
Severance told Discover West Villages earlier this year that will include a 2.8 mile wellness and cycle track along with possibilities for waterfront dining, retail, apartments, a splash pad, performance lawn and stage. It will be multi-generational, he said.
“It’s going to be a great place for kids, grandkids and grandparents alike … we’re really excited about what it will bring,” Severance told the publication.
New signs for Wellen Park may be the first thing area residents see as early as this summer. But it is ultimately going to be about the community itself, the website suggests.
“The real change will create more opportunities for you, your family, and friends to connect — especially when it comes to events and amenities in future Downtown Wellen Park, a vibrant mixed-use development serving as the premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination for our growing community where dining experiences, entertainment, and boutiques will be seamlessly integrated with waterfront experiences, pedestrian friendly streets, and public spaces,” it states.
The website suggested Wellen Park will be “a community where everyday fun flourishes and the spirit of wellness thrives,” an aspect of life Severance said he believes is important and appreciates when he sees residents taking to the bike paths and sidewalks.
“It’s encouraging to see this pathway and wellness and health seems to be permeating,” he said.
‘HASN’T BEEN A CONCERN’
West Villages has consistently been one of the largest master planned communities in the United States for five years, ranking in the Top 5 often just behind The Villages and Lakewood Ranch.
Along with the main website at www.wellenpark.com, official and unofficial Wellen Park social media groups are already growing online.
While some people on West Villages area social media pages were confused or upset by the new naming, Hamilton said there has not been negative feedback that she’s heard.
“It’s all been positive from the different groups that West Villages has spoken to already. There hasn’t been a concern or any type of pushback against it,” Hamilton said.
Severance seemed upbeat in his Wednesday statement.
“People will always make lifestyle choices, and at this time, it is no different when it comes to where they live and their priorities,” Severance said in the statement. “Our current residents have made that choice and we feel confident that Wellen Park will fulfill the needs of our current and future residents well into the future.”
