By GREG GILES
News Editor
Anyone who has ever traveled to the South County Courthouse in South Venice, on Tamiami Trail, knows timing is everything.
It’s not just about navigating the lines inside the R.L. Anderson Building’s DMV office, or at the second floor records office to apply for a passport, or paying a bill at the tax office.
The real trick is dealing with traffic. Getting in and out of the dead end road that accesses the facility is problematic.
Getting in is challenging enough. Getting out is another story, especially if one is headed north on Tamiami Trail, which requires crossing southbound lanes, then balancing in the median area turning lanes until an opening in the northbound lanes presents itself. It’s dangerous.
Sarasota County officials recognize that, and have been working to create a second access point, which opens soon.
Annex Road already travels into and past the Anderson building to the Venice Area Audubon Society building and Venice Rookery, where it dead ends around a number of picnic tables strategically placed for nature lovers.
That dead end is being extended out to S.R. 776, also called Englewood Road, creating a new road connection to the Anderson building.
The new segment will connect to an already existing roadway that surrounds Sarasota County Fire Station No. 22, located off S.R. 776.
“When completed,” said County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, “this new connection will improve public vehicular access to and from Sarasota County’s R. L. Anderson building.”
County Commissioner Charles Hines called it a “first major step toward the many improvements that are going to occur at the R.L. Anderson complex.”
“The whole building is going to be updated and a brand new courthouse is going to be built, assuring that the citizens of South County will have convenient access to their necessary government services,” Hines said.
Carolyn Eastwood, Sarasota County Director of Capital Projects, said the the road connection has already been graded and is ready for paving.
Actual paving is anticipated sometime in the next week but will be dependent upon weather conditions, as rain is in the forecast.
Already, sod has been laid down, new curbing poured, and new fencing installed to reconfigure and secure the county’s fleet yard and facility adjoining Annex Road.
More important, the connection will alleviate what could have been a nightmare during the upcoming remodeling of the R.L. Anderson Building.
It is anticipated that construction traffic will utilize the S.R. 776 entrance, Eastwood said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.