By GREG GILES
News Editor
A severe storm, which one witness said resembled a twister, hit the downtown Venice area Thursday evening around 5 p.m. causing minor damage.
It knocked down a Venice Avenue bridge barrier arm, leaving it hanging over the side of the bridge, ripped down fencing on Miami Avenue W. and Bahama St., and tore tiles off nearby rooftops.
In downtown Venice’s business district, high winds damaged planter pots and downed numerous trees that were recently planted as part of a downtown renewal project. A few larger trees within Centennial Park were damaged as well.
City maintenance crews were deployed late Thursday and early Friday morning to clean up and remove the debris.
The worst damage appeared to be limited to the downtown area.
Venice Police reported no injuries.
Lightning strikes
Sarasota County officials reported no medical emergencies or injuries due to the storm, but did respond to three outdoor fires and one transformer fire that were the result of possible lightning strikes, all off of the island and most prior to the microburst.
In the 200 block of Silver Lake Drive off Jacaranda Boulevard, around 2:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a single tree that was smoldering.
In the 200 block of South Havana Road, south of E. Venice Avenue, around the same time, a second tree was found smoldering.
In the 400 block of Marsh Creek Road, off of N. Auburn Road near E. Venice, another single tree was found on fire.
Around the time of the microburst, at 4:45 p.m., a transformer was hit by lightning in the 900 block of E. Freeport Road in the Bay Indies Mobile Home Park. FPL was notified, according to the Sarasota County Fire Department.
The National Weather Service documented a thunderstorm with winds at 20 mph and gusts of almost 40 mph at 4:55 p.m. that breezed through the area.
