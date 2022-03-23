VENICE — If you missed out on seeing some of the biggest artists in their prime, Venice venues offer residents and visitors a chance to see the closest thing to the original artists — tribute bands.
Artists making an appearance in Venice over the next few months include Tina Turner, Elton John, Queen, the Bee Gees and Pink Floyd.
Well their tribute bands, that is.
“They’ve exploded over the last five years,” said Rachel Frank, the president of Sun Events.
Usually traveling throughout the country for shows, tribute bands frequent Venice, whether through Venice Performing Arts Center or using the Venice-based Sun Events.
Reno Manne, the executive director of VPAC, said bringing good tribute bands to the area gives audience members the experience of what it would be like to see a particular artist or group without the costs of bringing the actual artist here.
“Some of these tribute bands are really, really good,” Manne said while mentioning many are experts at emulating the originals.
While tribute bands are not the real deal, Manne said the audience members still enjoy the performances and that tribute bands are a staple for venues like VPAC.
The success of tributes in Venice also has to do with the demographic.
Frank said tribute bands are typically music that caters to when many residents and visitors were younger.
“It’s more of a trigger for them and more of a flashback from when the band was first on the road,” Frank said, adding that performances bring back emotions and memories.
Manne also said the VPAC’s audiences are a certain age, so many of the tribute bands that cover artists like The Beatles, Stevie Nicks and the Bee Gees work well.
Elton John tribute bands also do well with audiences in Venice, and several frequent the area.
On Friday at the Venice Community Center, Greg Bickley will be performing as Elton John alongside his band Tokyo Joe in “Your Songs: A Tribute to Sir Elton John.”
Bickley mentioned one of the successes for tribute bands was that people can’t see some of their favorite artists from decades ago, since many have either stopped performing or have died.
So tribute bands fill that desire to see them, he said.
It also helps that Bickley’s Elton John tribute group has a drummer, Charlie Morgan, who played with the real Elton John for 13 years. He said having Morgan added the foundation the group could work off.
On Tokyo Joe’s third time visiting Venice, Bickley said, “Really to me it comes down to the music ... it’s the next best thing.”
Along with the Elton John tribute performances, the group also does a Tom Petty show.
Bickley said when his band did covers for artists, people told him he sounded like the artists who originally sang the song.
“I’ve always had a tendency to do that,” he said about changing his voice.
He mentioned some have even become followers of his group. Several people from the band’s base in Columbia, S.C. will be attending all three of their upcoming shows in Florida, including the Venice performance, he said.
“If they love the show, they love the show,” Bickley said.
With tribute bands for artists in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, Bickley said bands are becoming more diverse now and are even playing ‘90s bands.
But they all have one thing in common — igniting those memories from back in the day.
“These songs are seriously like a soundtrack to people’s lives,” Bickley said.
