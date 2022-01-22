VENICE — Making people smile through sewing is a goal of a Venice resident.
Since starting a local chapter of Phi Beta Psi, Sandy Maxwell has helped the community, and beyond, through various sewing projects.
In 2006, she started Beta Chi, a local chapter of the national charitable organization Phi Beta Psi. While the local group has held different fundraising projects over the years, sewing has become a more recent theme.
Years ago, the group of women in Beta Chi made fun and bright pillowcases for children at the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
They made around 85 pillowcases to brighten the children’s days while being in the hospital.
“It dawned on me, maybe we could make them for regular size,” Maxwell said.
With help from a former Beta Chi member, the group opened an online Etsy store, Case4acure, to sell pillowcases with all proceeds going to Phi Beta Psi’s cancer research grants.
“For $25, you can send a smile to somebody,” Maxwell said about the fun designs for the handmade pillowcases.
After three years of their Etsy pillow page, Maxwell said, it helped keep the group “sane” during the pandemic.
The page has over 200 pairs of pillowcase designs to choose from, including floral, sports teams, and other nature-themed designs.
“What started out as a little idea has now blossomed,” Maxwell said.
To make the pillowcases, the group of around 15 women gather once a month for a “sweat shop,” Maxwell said.
While only three women know how to sew, the others help with various tasks, including cutting and ironing.
“This Etsy business has been a Godsend for us,” she said.
With pillowcases sold across 37 states, Maxwell said it was a great way to send gifts to people. For example, a grandmother in Texas bought a pair of Star Wars cases for her grandson in New York.
Not only is the group making customers happy with their designs, but they have sent over all of their profit — over $8,000 — to the cancer research grant.
“It makes it special,” Maxwell said about what the group does to help raise money.
The money Beta Chi sends to the national Phi Beta Psi goes directly to the researcher, Maxwell said, and the six grants given out each year benefit heavily vetted cancer researchers of all types of cancer.
Apart from the pillowcases, the group also helped Shorepoint Health Venice.
When the pandemic first started, the hospital needed face masks because of a shortage.
Beta Chi jumped into action and made around 1,500 cloth masks for the hospital.
“We are here for people,” Maxwell said.
