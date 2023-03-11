SARASOTA — Urbanite Theatre will present a world premiere for its third show of the 2022/23 season, “Backwards, Forwards, Back” by Jacqueline Goldfinger.

Directed by Urbanite Theatre Co-Artistic Director Brendan Ragan, this electric, vivid, one-man drama will kick off a National New Play Network rolling world premiere.


