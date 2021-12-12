When we wrote a story about iguanas infesting a local home, that story was the most-read of the week. When we wrote an article about mangy coyotes visiting neighborhoods, that was the most-read story of the week.
When we wrote recently about the local rat-infested house, well, you know what happened.
Care to guess what the #1 story was last week? Let's just say we're sticking with the animal theme.
The headline was, "Residents on the lookout for python." Yup, somebody snapped a photo of a large python snake crossing the road in South Gulf Cove.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came out but the snake had already slithered off. They searched but could not find it.
The Burmese python is a nonvenomous constrictor that is an invasive species in Florida. Pythons are a menace that eat all kinds of native wildlife, including birds, small and and large mammals.
So if you see a python in the area, stay away from it and call 911. If you would like to read more of just who came across the python in South Gulf Cove and what they did, visit:
OK, let's move on with the rest of the Top Five. Coming in at #2 is also a story about animals:
#2: Budweiser Clydesdales to parade through Punta Gorda this holiday season
The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales will be touring the city of Punta Gorda on Dec. 16?
If you've never seen these horses in person, you're in for a treat. They are giant and majestic creatures. And the city will be getting a whole "hitch" -- made up of eight-horses and rig.
Because of the Budweiser Christmas commercials, these horses are celebrities. You can't help but think of Christmas and Santa when you see them in person.
So mark your calendar. If you have kids, bring them. Not often will you ever get to see these horses in person.
You can get the details of where they will be in the story at:
#3: Kirkland's closing in North Port's Cocoplum Village
OK, this surprised me. I would not have picked this as a Top Five finalist. Apparently, many thousands of you read and then shared the story about Kirkland's home decor store closing in North Port.
Its last day open will be Dec. 27.
I suspect what got people sharing the story are the details on the sale Kirkland's is having. Most items are 30% off, and Christmas items are 40% off.
I hate it anytime a store closes but if you're in need of items to spruce up your home, you may want to stop by. You can read the story at:
#4: Car wrapped around guardrail in Osprey fatal crash
This story is horrifying. A person died in Osprey on U.S. 41 when their car struck the end of a guardrail, flipped and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
When firefighters arrived, the remaining part of the car was wrapped around the guardrail.
The driver died, and when we wrote this story, officials were still trying to determine the identity of the person.
The full story can be read at:
#5: Kroger now delivering groceries to North Port, Venice
Ah, for those of you who have been reading this column for a while, you know that our readers love food. And this story is definitely about food.
Kroger, a large grocery retailer based in Ohio, is now delivering groceries to homes in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
I am not a foodie but I have friends who swear by Kroger's food. And my good friend Google told me that in terms of revenue, Kroger is the largest supermarket in the United States.
If you'd like to know more and see the ZIP codes where Kroger will deliver, visit:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
