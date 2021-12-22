It's funny how people mark time.
Christmas is the most anticipated holiday of the year for most everyone in the world regardless of faiths or beliefs as it is a national holiday not only for us, but many countries across the globe.
Many, including myself, mark and reset time at Christmas. Prior to being married and having children, I counted my time on my job by how many Christmases I had been somewhere. Once married, I did the same, and with my kids I reset my clock again.
This will be my 19th Christmas being married, the 17th with children and my fourth Christmas here at Sun Coast Media Group as Regional President of Adams Publishing and the Publisher of the Venice Gondolier.
Many times these columns are meant to tell the author's story or someone else’s story, to tug at your heart strings and to try to evoke a tear or two, but I want my column to reflect on what I really hope the next year holds for all of us.
For many of us, regardless of our personal beliefs. this time of the year brings out the best of us. We fall back on family traditions and share stories that are fond to us.
We laugh and swap gifts, reminding all of us of what is important to us. It also allows us to make Christmas wishes with the hope that some may come true.
So, this is my Christmas wish. I want all of us to step back from the normal chaos of life, even if it only for a fleeting period of time. To get a breather from what life has thrown at us.
The last two years have taken a toll on many people for a variety of reasons. I wish for all of us to find more peace in our lives and reflect upon what is good.
Find more quality time to spend with loved ones, to share our stories and laugh at all the jokes. Enjoy the smells, sounds and optics of Christmas.
It’s a time when we can stop the clock, to forget about what is wrong with the world and think about what is right. Think about who is important to us and why, and how those around us have contributed to giving all of us a fuller life.
Then as we move into the next phase of the holidays, which is New Year's, we can transform those thoughts into what each of us can do differently to enhance life for those around us. Create New Year's resolutions that will follow the path of making things better.
Every Christmas gives us all a chance to create new memories and new traditions, or just add to the ones we have already created. It gives us optimism toward looking in the future.
I believe that 2022 will be a great year. I know I have set my sights on making my life and those I can impact better.
Thank you all for being subscribers to our paper. We at the Gondolier appreciate all of you and want the best for you and your families.
Have a Merry Christmas!
Mike Beatty is president of Adams Publishing Florida.
