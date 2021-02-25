SARASOTA — Doctors Hospital of Sarasota marked a grim anniversary Friday — one year since the first COVID-19 patient in Florida was diagnosed.
CEO Bob Meade and staff members who dealt with that patient — and many more since — shared their memories of the experience with student nurses from Galen College of Nursing in San Antonio who have been doing rotations at the hospital.
The patient was a Manatee County resident who had been in the hospital for six days with a case of pneumonia that defied identification.
The coronavirus was a possibility but a remote one, it seemed: All but one of the 65 cases in the U.S at that time involved someone who had traveled to where there was an outbreak or who had been in contact with someone who had.
This patient hadn't traveled or had contact, and that meant he couldn't even be tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had only authorized testing of pneumonia patients with a risk of travel exposure.
But the CDC changed its guidelines Feb. 25, 2020.
The patient was tested and the samples sent to the state lab the next day, and on Saturday, Feb. 29, the results came back: Positive.
"I did not think it was going to be positive," Chief Medical Officer Michael Schandorf-Lartey said Friday at the discussion.
He said he had even been skeptical about having the patient tested for the virus, but he trusted the doctor, Manual Gordillo, who was also surprised by the diagnosis.
"Sarasota, Florida, did not think we were going to have the first COVID patient (in the state) here," Schandorf-Lartey said.
The change in CDC policy about testing "pretty much turned the world upside down," he said. "We see that type of patient all the time," so the universe of potential COVID-19 patients had just expanded vastly.
The CDC would not allow the hospital to disclose to the public it had a COVID-19-positive patient, Meade said. The administration thought other patients deserved to know, however, so a letter was composed and hand delivered to them.
One patient posted the letter to social media and word got out.
The hospital was already dealing with the threat the virus posed.
Contact tracing revealed that more than 60 people on staff had had contact with the patient, Meade said. They all had to quarantine for 14 days.
"We sent some people home that night," he said.
The hospital essentially went into lockdown, screening everyone seeking entry and issuing masks to those allowed in.
Anyone suspected of carrying the coronavirus was routed to the emergency department, which became known as the "MASH" unit, Chief Nursing Officer Todd Haner said.
Personal protective equipment was rationed for a time, he said, to ensure it would be available to those who needed it most.
Because they were dealing with a largely unknown illness, the guidance they were receiving, from the CDC and other sources, seemed as though it was changing "almost every single day," he said.
The fear of the unknown was a major challenge, said Jamie Florio, a nurse in the COVID-19 unit who had just returned to work from maternity leave when the pandemic hit.
Nearly a year later "it has become our normal," she said. "We're used to it now."
Being used to it doesn't make it any easier, however.
"There's been a lot of very trying times. I've been very sad at times," ICU nurse Rachael Herc said.
The nurses often are a patient's link to his or her family, she said, especially in the more-severe cases.
A patient is usually awake and alert and able to communicate with them before going on a ventilator, but then is sedated and incommunicado for days or weeks with only a nurse to update relatives. They become like family, Herc said.
One of her new family members is Bob Ross, a retired Venice urologist. He contracted the coronavirus in late November and was "at death's door" when admitted, he said via Zoom.
"I'd never seen anybody as sick as I was," he said. "I began to feel like death was a reasonable option."
Ross, who was discharged on Christmas Eve, said he is about 35%-40% recovered but has some lung damage.
Still, he's one of the hospital's success stories.
"I owe my life to them," he said, and to his family.
The first patient is another success story. He's doing fine, Schandorf-Lartey said.
Not every case has a good outcome, though.
He said that the image of an elderly woman outside an ICU room looking in at her husband on a ventilator is burned into his memory.
"He was dying and we (the staff) all knew it," he said.
She asked if her husband was going to be OK.
"I said I did not know; we were doing the best we can," he recalled.
Cases like that take their toll, he said — one that he doesn't talk about with his wife.
"But we come back and do it all over the next day. And we'll do it again tomorrow."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.