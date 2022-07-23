Tesla Supercharger in Sarasota

Those interested in going electric for their next vehicle are concerned there aren't enough charging stations, according to an AAA survey. This station is in Sarasota.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

A national survey found a quarter of consumers plan to go fully electric for their next vehicle purchase, according to AAA.

The most common factor for people interested, 77%, is saving on fuel costs, a release stated.


