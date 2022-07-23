A national survey found a quarter of consumers plan to go fully electric for their next vehicle purchase, according to AAA.
The most common factor for people interested, 77%, is saving on fuel costs, a release stated.
However, AAA said there are still people hesitant because of concerns about range, purchasing price and availability of public charging options.
“Consumers who are fed up with the wild price swings at the pump may be more willing than ever to make the switch to an electric vehicle,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“Record-high gas prices have brought the cost of owning an EV more in line with a standard gasoline-powered vehicle. Although it may cost more money up front, EVs cost less to charge, maintain, and are more efficient.”
In 2021, through October there were almost 450,000 EVs sold, which was an 88% increase year over year, a news release stated.
AAA found that EVs charged at home cost around $10 for a full charge versus around $20 at public charging stations. Depending on gas prices and car size, gas vehicles could cost around $70 for a full tank.
Despite more people looking toward electric vehicles, the concerns are still similar.
According to AAA's survey, 60% were concerned about the higher purchase prices and worried about the number of charging stations. 58% were concerned about running out of charge when driving, while 55% thought EVs were unsuitable for long distance travel and had high cost of battery repair or replacement.
“The anxiety surrounding range for consumers is often more of a perceived issue, until they learn more about it,” Jenkins said. “Many EV owners cite range as one of the things that concerned them before purchasing the vehicle. Yet those concerns disappeared as they learned to integrate their electric vehicle into their lives.”
