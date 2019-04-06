Frankie Abbruzzino, who lost an election for mayor in 2016 to John Holic, is throwing his hat into the ring again.
He joins current Council Member Bob Daniels in a run for the mayor’s seat this coming November.
Term limits preclude Holic, Daniels and Jeanette Gates from running for re-election but the city code allows Daniels to run for mayor.
The qualifying period for candidates who wish to run for one of three seats on Venice City Council is in August.
Abbruzzino runs Scoop News, a news aggregator website that republishes news from other sources, as well as as his own stories, and includes a personal blog.
He filed for the mayor’s seat earlier this week.
Abbruzzino said he will be selective about which candidate forums he will attend, if any, and will not speak with the media.
“I do not plan on talking with the media, due to their lopsided and creative story telling while covering my last run, so media personnel please do not try to contact me,” he wrote online.
“Over the next few months, I will just continue as I always have, writing articles or posting things of interest.”
He also doesn’t plan on debating his opponents.
“When the season for (candidate) forums starts up in mid-August I will attend some. I am not a fan of the forums that promote debates, which have candidates going at each other, and distorting each other’s views. I plan on only attending forums where they ask me to explain my platform, and then allow me to answer questions,” he wrote online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.