Editor’s Note: Abbruzzino did not respond to a request to be interviewed. His biographical information and policy positions are taken from his campaign website.
VENICE — Mayoral candidate Frankie Abbruzzino moved to Venice with his family in 1982. He graduated from Venice High School in 1985 then attended Manatee Community College for two years. During time in the Navy, he earned his bachelor of science in business management, according to his campaign website.
He now runs his own company, Telfonix Medical Consulting, and operates The Scoop News.
On the environment
• Get the city to act on Florida-friendly landscaping, something that should have been considered during the Venice beautification that took place this year.
• Find an alternative to using Roundup, which the city is using on landscaping.
• Continue to work toward ridding Venice of the remaining septic tanks.
• Continue to work toward ridding the beaches of litter through Adopt-A-Beach Programs and working with groups such as Hands Along the Water.
On growth
• The city is pushing a narrative it is approving all the new developments because of state laws. This is true in some regards, not in others. State law does not mandate changing the ordinance from residential to commercial.
• Take away the developer’s ability to define affordable housing. … When they do define it, the apartments are far from being truly affordable. … In my mind, affordable housing is for the family of four that is working two jobs and can’t afford putting out more than $1,000/month in rent and not $1,500/month.
• Value resident input. If a poll were to be taken today, it would come back that the city is not listening to the residents or their voices are not being heard.
• Consider all traffic issues with ever-new development. The developers will come in and outline their traffic analysis, which often is taken during the off season when traffic is a low.
On budgeting
• Push to have salaries at the national average. (T)he city is overstaffed with management and paying out salaries that far exceed the national average.
• The beautification of Venice. The city puts together a budget that builds in shortfalls. A project may cost $2 million, so they will budget $2.5 million. Then they can claim that they came in under budget and there was no shortfall.
