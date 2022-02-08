With the majority of vote-by-mail, or absentee, ballots for the March 8 School District and County Charter referendums distributed, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is urging that they be returned as soon as possible to ensure that they're counted.
Voted ballots must be received by the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election night.
The cost to return a ballot by mail is one Forever stamp or 58 cents postage.
No postage is needed to return a ballot in person or to a drop box inside the elections offices in Venice, Sarasota and North Port.
Drop boxes are available weekdays through Friday, Feb. 25, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 26-Monday, March 7, including weekends, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 8 (election day) 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Elections offices are located at:
• Robert L. Anderson Building, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Room 114, Venice
• Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
A secure vote-by-mail drop box will also be available in the North Sarasota Library early voting site during early voting dates/times (Saturday, Feb. 26-Sunday, March 6, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily).
A vote-by-mail ballot can be requested through 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, by calling 941-861-8618.
For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.
