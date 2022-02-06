Throughout my career, I have been to vehicle crashes where the motorists or passengers would have lived if they had simply put on their seat belts.
Sadly, the most-read story this week is about a car crash in Nokomis where a car overturned and the infant inside died. The infant was not in a car seat nor wearing any sort of seat belt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident happened around 2 a.m. when the car swerved and flipped. Troopers have not yet released why the mother of the two kids was driving at 2 a.m. and why she swerved.
She ended up with serious injuries, and the older child in the car had only minor injuries.
#2: Celtic Ray shooting suspect surrendered in Connecticut
The man who is accused of firing dozens of bullets at the Celtic Ray in Punta Gorda with an AR-15-style rifle turned himself into authorities in Connecticut.
Apparently, Carlos Colon-Parrilla, 28, of Fort Myers was causing a scene inside the eatery.
Witnesses allege that Colon-Parrilla had been asked to leave the establishment just before midnight on Jan. 21. They further allege that he went to his vehicle and then fired an AR-15-style rifle into the air and then fired at the Celtic Ray.
He is being charged with one count of discharging a firearm in public from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person and two counts of shooting into a building.
#3: Investment group moves to foreclose on Bobcat Trail golf course
The saga of the Bobcat Trail golf course has been a recurring, well-read series of stories on our website. The latest news comes in at #3.
The story first appeared when reporter Betsy Calvert spent weeks looking into the course and produced an in-depth, amazing piece of journalism.
In that story, she covers in part how the course, a part of Bobcat Trail, has left some residents angry, particularly 13 households who invested a total of $2.6 million with golf course owner Richard R. Smith III to buy the course, and later, to start a business around payouts for a hole-in-one.
In the latest story, the 12th Circuit Court in Sarasota granted an injunction to the Bobcat Trail Community Development District — giving it the right to take over a well and repair it.
In the same court, ITG DD&A LLC filed an action to foreclose on golf course owner Richard R. Smith III and his company, Cloud Ten! Marketing Group LLC.
#4: LETTER: Lots of questions about the vaccines
Okay, I guess this will be a regular occurrence now. For years, we never had a letter to the editor make the Top Five. But now we have seen it happen at least three times in the past six months.
I'm never sure but I'm guessing that the more controversial letters get shared on social media, and then those letters take on a life of their own.
In this letter, the Punta Gorda letter writer says that you can't spread COVID unless you have a cold and that hospitals are faking COVID cases.
#5: Cops: Unidentified body found at Maria Manor
When I saw this story appear online, I thought it might end up being the most-read story of the week.
The story is real short. It basically says that a maintenance crew found a deceased man at Maria Manor Condominiums in Charlotte Harbor. He was unidentified as of last week.
We'll no doubt have a follow-up story when the man's name is released.
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
