The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent accidental shooting that happened Friday at the Knight Trail Park public gun range in Nokomis.
The initial 911 call was received at 11:03 a.m.
One person, identified as Walter Perkowski, 56, was injured and transported to the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“The victim in this incident does not have any life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital in stable condition. All family members have been notified,” said Kaitlyn Perez, Community Affairs Director with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The person who shot the weapon was identified as Leslie Koren, 64.
“Detectives are confident the incident was accidental however, the investigation is active and ongoing,” Perez said.
The gun range was closed for the day.
