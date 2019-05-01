The Venice City Council opened the door Tuesday to the annexation of more than 500 acres in North Venice.
It took less than an hour to approve pre-annexation agreements for 10 properties comprising about 319 acres east of I-75 on either side of Ranch Road and two parcels totaling about 214 acres between I-75 and Knights Trail Road north of Triple Diamond Boulevard.
Ordinances annexing the properties will come before the Council later.
So will a proposed comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for the 319 acres known as the Rustic Road property, attorney Jeff Boone said. Applications have already been filed, he said, contingent on annexation going through.
The owners of the 214 acres, known as the Hurt property, have no “near-term” development plans, he said. In fact, he said, some family members live on the land and want to continue to enjoy the uses allowed under county zoning.
The agreement lists “farming, raising cattle, horses and other equine activities, honey bees and other general agricultural uses, hunting, fishing and target shooting” as uses allowed until development.
Except for a few specifics like that, Boone said the agreements are essentially the same ones the city has been using for 30 years or so.
They require the developer to pay all the costs of extending utilities to and through the properties and of building all the roads and sidewalks.
The developer of the Rustic Road property will also improve the road itself, bringing it up to county standards, he said.
Water and sewer lines will eventually be dedicated to the city but the homeowners association will be responsible for the rest of the infrastructure, Boone said.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero asked Boone if the larger property would still be developed if annexation were denied. He said it would, possibly at closer to the nine units per acre the county would allow. The papers filed with the city propose a density of about three units an acre, he said.
The only sticking point was language providing that the properties “may also become subject” to impact fees adopted by the city or the county in the future.
Cautero said “may” should be “shall,” to ensure there’s no ambiguity that such fees would need to be paid.
Boone again noted that the provision has been in use for decades and added that the failure to pay an impact fee on a house would hold up the certificate of occupancy. But, he said, his clients weren’t opposed to the change Cautero suggested.
The pre-annexation agreements were approved 5-0 as amended, with Council members Mitzie Fiedler and Helen Moore on excused absences.
Other businessAlso on Tuesday, the Council:
• voted to continue the city’s participation in the county’s Emergency Medical Services Municipal Taxing Unit.
Though the Council voted last week to go forward with taking over ambulance service from the county, it won’t happen until Oct. 1, 2020, at the earliest. Until then, city residents need to keep paying the county tax that helps fund it.
• approved a “hold harmless” agreement with Village on the Isle that will allow it to proceed with exterior renovations that require a minor site-and-development plan amendment but that don’t have one yet.
In the agreement, VOTI acknowledges the work is being done entirely at its risk and that it might all need to be removed if the amendment isn’t approved. But the alternative, it says, would be for the contractor to demobilize crews and equipment and return after approval, at great expense.
The video of the meeting is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” tab.
