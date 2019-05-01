If your group, school or business was thinking about adopting a city park, there's good news and bad news, and they're the same news: All the parks that were up for adoption have been adopted.
But there's more good news: You could get a shot at taking care of a beach or a street.
Mayor John Holic said at Tuesday's City Council meeting that he had been chatting with a member of Hands Along the Water. The environmental group will be maintaining "watergoats" — devices the county is installing to keep debris out of the Gulf — and Holic wondered if it would do the same for Venice.
Then he found out from Public Works Director James Clinch that relatively little trash makes its way into the Gulf through the city's outfalls. So, Holic said, he suggested the group consider adopting a beach to clean up.
He and his wife always took away a couple of bags of trash when they walked the beach patrolling for turtle nests, he said.
"What if on a regular basis we had eight or 10 people walking a mile in a nice swath?" he said. "We could really keep our beaches pristine."
The group, which had waited too long to try to adopt a park, really loved the idea, he said.
Council Member Chuck Newsom said that having volunteers pick up litter would be better for the beaches than cleaning them with equipment.
That raised the issue of whether the beach program would conflict with the county's maintenance responsibilities.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said the county's role is more management of the beach and the pavilion. Volunteer cleanups would likely be welcomed with "open arms," he said.
The hitch is that the adopt-a-park program the Council approved in October only applies to parks. Staff was directed to come back with recommended standards and reporting requirements for beaches and roads that get adopted.
A group that signs on to maintain a park commits to do it at least four times a year and to report on its efforts. The city puts up a sign recognizing its commitment.
The Council also directed staff to look into the need for watergoats or similar devices at the city's island outfalls.
