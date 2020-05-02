VENICE — Project Graduation is underway in Venice, an ongoing virtual experience on social media for Venice High School seniors that will culminate May 22, when a grab bag of goodies will be delivered to each student.
Students are taking part in a photo scavenger hunt, where they are provided hints to find a certain location. They take a photograph in a creative fashion and win a prize. There’s also a selfie contest.
Venice High School had May 22 as the original date for graduation.
The time honored event at Venice High is now set for July 16 — but that is considered conditional. In an email to students, Principal Eric Jackson said graduation “will be subject to cancellation pending the most current CDC guidelines and guidance from the Department of Health.”
Despite that, residents wanted to do something for the class of 2020.
“Normally, our seniors should be doing banquets and senior year book signing and all the things that wrap up the year and we’re trying to do something fun by offering virtual contests on social media,” said Lisa Singeisen, parent volunteer and member of the VHS Project Graduation Planning Committee.
Singeisen called it “an extremely tough year” for the class of 2020.
“They have missed out on so many traditional senior-year activities such as prom, grad bash and the traditional commencement ceremony,” Singeisen said. “VHS Project Graduation is working to create fun and unique ways for the graduates to celebrate this milestone.”
The committee is partnering with restaurants and businesses to make a special graduation package of items or each senior that will include a certificate for their choice of a free celebration meal during the week of graduation.
New this year is a way for the public to get involved. It’s an “Adopt A Senior” campaign, where members of the community can donate a check for $20.20 to VHS Project Graduation, 1 Indian Avenue, Venice, FL 34285. It commemorates the unique graduation experience and helps defray the cost of the grad bags.
The restaurants currently committed to supporting this effort are Scoops Ice Cream, Big Mike’s Pizza, Mad Dogs Hot Dogs, Hashtag Pizza, Sausage Express, Burgundy Square Café and Amore’s Italian Restaurant and Italiano’s Pasta & Pizza.
If the in-person ceremony doesn’t take place, Singeisen said her group hopes to be able to step in and hold some kind of virtual experience for the graduates.
