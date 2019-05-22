Note to potential thieves. Don’t burglarize an ADT serviceman’s vehicle. He may be watching.
That’s exactly what happened Thursday evening when a North Port man was caught stealing from an ADT service van in Venice.
ADT Inc. is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business monitoring services in the United States and Canada.
According to a Venice Police Department arrest report:
The ADT contractor was at the residence of a client on Brennar Park Drive in Venice installing camera equipment around 6:30 p.m.
When the serviceman went to check the equipment, he observed a man opening the side door of his ADT work van, dump a few items to the ground and take his wallet.
The perp fled. The ADT contractor called 911.
Venice police began pursuit and within minutes observed Gordon William Litts, who matched the description of the burglar, riding a bicycle across the Waterford Golf Club Community, then ditch the bicycle, hop a fence and run towards Pinebrook Road to escape.
A police officer caught up with him and ordered Litts to the ground at gun point where he surrendered.
Police retrieved surveillance footage that matched the defendant’s description. Litts was also found to be in possession of a $20 bill and $8 in singles that the victim stated he had in his wallet.
Litts, a 50-year-old pest control contractor, was Baker Acted and placed into protective custody after making suicidal threats.
The defendant also said he did an “8 ball” of cocaine that day. He told the arresting officer that he wished his heart exploded so he could end his life. An 8 ball of coke is 3.5 grams of cocaine, which is one-eighth of an ounce, or about half of what could prove fatal if ingested all at once, according to American Addiction Centers information.
“It’s a good arrest, but a sad one,” said Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller. “This shows you the effects of drugs and how they can destroy a person, and the impact it has on the community.”
Litts was charged with vehicle burglary. Bond was set at $1,500.
