VENICE — A two-acre parcel in North Venice remains in limbo as the city and Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County discuss its future.
The city leased, then in 2014 donated, the land to Habitat with the stipulation that it build affordable housing on the site, which abuts the Toscana Isles and Mirasol developments on the east side of Knights Trail, north of Laurel Road.
An updated deed in 2018 gave Habitat a 10-year extension within which to carry out the project, with five units to be completed within seven years.
But shovels haven’t gone into the ground because the owner of the adjacent Mirasol Commercial Mixed Use project (formerly Portofino) hasn’t moved forward to develop the western portion of its property.
That’s key because the property owner is committed to providing infrastructure essential to Habitat’s project: utility access, a dumpster site for solid waste collection, stormwater retention facilities and up to 20 dedicated parking spaces.
Placing those elements off site would let Habitat maximize the amount of land used for housing units. While the neighboring developer is obligated to install them on its property, there’s no timeline for doing so.
That leaves Habitat with two acres that are currently unbuildable but that are costing it money.
The agency has incurred costs for engineering and planning and has paid more than $14,000 in property taxes, according to a Jan. 26 memo from City Manager Ed Lavallee to the Council.
The subject was on Tuesday’s agenda because Habitat wanted to ask the city to release the stipulation so it could sell the land and use the proceeds to build affordable housing elsewhere.
In making the request, Habitat Chief Operating Officer Mike Sollitto said the agency would commit to building in Venice, which had been a sticking point in prior discussions.
Th county tax appraiser has put a tax value on the land of $100,000 but, Sollitto said, real estate professionals say the market value is in the $600,000-$700,000 range, though no appraisal has been done.
Lavallee’s memo listed three options for the city:
1. Remove the stipulation and let Habitat sell the property. Doing so wouldn’t necessarily add any housing in Venice, he wrote.
2. Offer another extension, which also wouldn’t guarantee more housing.
3. Reclaim ownership of the property if Habitat fails to meet its obligations.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler added a fourth possibility: The city takes the land back but starts a housing account that Habitat could tap for funding.
Sollitto said Habitat is willing to consider any arrangement with the city “but we feel it’s time to move on.”
“For us to continue to hamstring you doesn’t seem appropriate to me,” Council Member Jim Boldt said.
Lavallee said staff hadn’t looked into any potential city uses of the parcel because the city doesn’t own it. But it also has little available land, and the city just used impact fees to purchase a five-acre parcel in North Venice for a public park.
He was directed to report back with more options; potential city uses for the land; and revenue sources for a housing fund,
Later in the meeting, Finance Director Linda Senne told the Council she’s expecting a General Fund surplus of about $4.4 million for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
