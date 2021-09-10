After 20 years, questions linger

In some aspects, what we didn’t know then, we still don’t know now.
But we will learn more fairly soon.
President Joe Biden announced in an executive order on Sept. 3 a review and then the release of FBI and other records relating to Sept. 11, 2001.
“Many Americans continue to seek full accountability for the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001 (9/11), including 9/11 survivors and victims’ family members,” the order states. “As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the American people deserve to have a fuller picture of what their Government knows about those attacks.”
The reviews vary depending on the current level of classification and agencies involved, but the earliest release would be within two months, and the latest would be within about six months.
There will be a process to declassify — or to keep some information classified, the order noted. But the end result will be a lot of information that has been locked in files is going to see the light of day.
“Information should not remain classified when the public interest in disclosure outweighs any damage to the national security that might reasonably be expected from disclosure,” the order states. “The significant events in question occurred two decades ago or longer, and they concern a tragic moment that continues to resonate in American history and in the lives of so many Americans. It is therefore critical to ensure that the United States Government maximizes transparency, relying on classification only when narrowly tailored and necessary.”
A DECADE OF WORK
After more than a decade of investigation, Dan Christensen has learned more than most people.
And he still has plenty of questions.
The longtime Florida investigative journalist previously worked at The Miami Herald, then helped launched what has become Florida Bulldog in 2009.
A decade after 9/11, he received a call from Irish author Anthony Summers, who, with Robbyn Swan, had written “The Eleventh Day,” an exhaustive look at the paper trail about the terrorist attacks. Christensen had known Summers for quite some time, he said.
“He called to tell me he’d gotten a tip about what was happening over here,” Christensen said.
They worked together on a few stories and were told by federal authorities that there wasn’t much discovered in Sarasota County beyond the known fact that several terrorists trained at Venice Municipal Airport and lived in the area.
The FBI initially said it had done an investigation and found nothing of consequence in the area.
So Christensen and Summers sent in a Freedom of Information Act request.
“I’m of the belief that if there’s nothing to it, that’s fine, let me see it,” he said.
That’s when they were stonewalled. They filed a lawsuit. They waited. And they learned they were misled.
About six months later, a large manila folder was in his mailbox from the FBI. In the middle of it was what’s called the “Many Connections” memo — a document noting the significant social time between the terrorists who lived in Venice, Nokomis and other areas, with a Sarasota man who took his family back to Saudi Arabia in the days before Sept. 11.
The family left, unannounced, taking very few of their belongings with them.
Abdulaziz and Anoud al-Hijji lived with their family in the Palmer Ranch community of Prestancia, just north of Sarasota Square Mall.
Christensen said al-Hijji’s house provided social outlets for Mohamed Atta, Ziad Jarrah and Marwan al Shehhi, terrorists who were learning to fly — but not land — planes at an aviation school at Venice Municipal Airport.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that (Abdulaziz al-Hijji) had some kind of connection to these people. He would go out and show them a good time. He would bring women back to their house and show them a good time,” he said.
While the al-Hijji family lived in the home — and the terrorists partied in it, it was bought by Saudi royal family consultant Esam Ghazzawi.
And just before the attacks happened, the family bolted back to Saudi Arabia.
“They left behind valuable items, clothing, jewelry and food in a manner that indicated they fled unexpectedly without prior preparation or knowledge,” an FBI report stated.
SENATOR ANGERED
Then-Sen. Bob Graham was angered about the “Many Connections” memo. He’d been co-chairman of the 9/11 Commission and was supposed to know everything involved about the attacks. The 9/11 Commission was an exhaustive review of the attacks, and its book was a best-seller, a rarity for a government report.
A decade later, Graham learned federal officials didn’t disclose all they knew.
“One thing that irritates me is that the FBI has gone beyond just covering up, trying to avoid disclosure, into what I call aggressive deception,” Graham told The New York Times in 2015.
Graham has become a source and advocate for the Florida Bulldog’s work, sitting with them on panels and pushing his opinion that more needs to be revealed.
For years now, there have been lingering questions on who knew what before Sept. 11.
The “Many Connections” memo was one of thousands of pages of documents, but others have still been redacted.
“We see there was (the documents) and all the sudden (officials) are citing national security,” Christensen said. “It’s been a matter of pulling Uncle Sam’s teeth here to get this information, and what we’ve got is limited now, but we want to work to get more.”
The work that started in South Florida has led to further investigations and more lawsuits, with one weaving its way through California and New York courtrooms. If the requested information is released, Christensen thinks it could show clear connections that the terrorists had while in Sarasota County.
But, until the Sept. 3 executive order, there’s been no rush nor push from any president to open up those files.
And, he said, the Saudis are still going to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
He keeps his focus on documents and the lawsuits to gain access to more lawsuits. Christensen said he has no interest in conspiracy theories or speculation.
On Sept. 4, Christensen said Biden’s executive order was a good step.
“I’m happy to see any developments like this that will broaden our knowledge of the events that led up to 9/11,” he wrote in an email.
He does have his own theories on why the investigation has been difficult to complete.
“It’s a geopolitical consideration here by our government,” he said. “A White House photograph from Sept. 13 meeting with (Saudi Arabia Ambassador) Prince Bandar (bin Sultan) looks very relaxed. If you or I ever got invited to the White House, we would not sit that way.”
Saudi Arabia is important to the U.S. because of oil and as a place for American forces to be stationed in the volatile Mideast. Was a deal struck to keep Saudi Arabia in a positive light? Christensen isn’t sure. The Kingdom was friendly to presidents for decades and had a good relationship with President George H.W. Bush and his son, President George W. Bush.
If people in the Saudi government knew more about the attacks beforehand, it could affect U.S.-Saudi relations “for decades,” he said.
“I prefer to focus on what we know, and what we know is the government is not showing us,” he said.
NOT AN EASY PROCESS
But Florida Bulldog admits it’s not an easy process. They’ve written about 50 in-depth stories about the topic over the last 10 years and have more information than when they started — but not everything. Christensen admits he doubts “that the FBI pays me much attention … What’s missing from this investigation is the presence of The New York Times, Washington Post.”
He said he never expected the story to become as involved as it has. But he thinks others need to be covering it on a continuous basis.
Since nobody else has, he is.
He has met with survivors and survivors of those who were killed in the attacks. He knows the faces and voices of those who have been directly affected by it.
Graham, who was governor of Florida from 1979-1987 and senator from 1987-2005, said he has a few goals after meeting investigators, survivors and officials looking into what happened and how to prevent future attacks.
“No. 1, I think the American people deserve to know the truth of what has happened in their name,” Graham told The New York Times. “No. 2 is justice for these family members who have suffered such loss and thus far have been frustrated largely by the U.S. government in their efforts to get some compensation.”
Christensen said the al-Hijji’s have separated, the couple living separate lives in Saudi Arabia. He said if there are documents that clear them, he wants those to come forth. The executive order may go a long way toward airing that truth — whatever it is.
He simply wants to know what we don’t know yet.
“Just because it happened 20 years ago doesn’t mean it’s over,” Christensen said.
