I have not been at my desk at the Gondolier since April 27. Thank goodness I was able to work at home for some of that time because I love what I do and the people I meet and most of all this special city, which is like no other.
While I am still working at home, I should be back at my desk in less than two weeks.
Whether it was my years of ice skating and curling that wore out my legs or too much sitting at my computer, I ended up needing new knees this summer.
When that was finally accomplished, the annual eye exam showed cataracts, something totally unexpected. The only sign was a little trouble reading signs on the interstate until I was closer than I had been a couple of months before.
At least Dr. Friedman, my ophthalmologist, was able to work me in for surgery. My right eye now gives me perfect vision and after Tuesday, the left eye will also be back to normal, although I might need readers, the doctor said.
I can deal with that. But the best news is I will finally be driving again, and I can return to my Gondolier family and all my files compiled the past 25 years at the paper.
My dining room can return to normal, too.
Time really does fly. Wednesday’s story in Our Town was a nice back-to-writing present for me — the organ repair at Ca d’Zan, the mansion built by John and Mable Ringling back in 1926.
Repairing that organ was a long-time dream of former Ca d’Zan curator Ron McCarty, who had become one of my best friends the past several years because of all the stories I did about the museum and especially that unique house.
I met Ron while gathering tales for my book, Ghost Stories of Sarasota, when I was invited to bring a couple of psychics to the house for a Halloween segment being shot by the local ABC station in Sarasota.
We had a few experiences that night — at least one of which was very concerning to Ron. With all new air conditioning and dehumidifiers and such while closed from 1996-2002, the house is supposed to maintain a constant temperature and humidity for the protection of the valuable structure as well as the contents.
That night, one room was extremely cold early in the evening. According to the psychics with us that night, as many as 200 ghosts were with us seeking help in “crossing over.”
They evidently got that help because the cold room was back to its normal temperature at the end of the evening because the psychics had helped most of the spirits to “cross over.”
I am only a reporter so I can only report on the temperature change and what the psychics said. All I know is I ended up with Ron as a new friend and got to know so much more about that wonderful house.
I even got to help remove Christmas ornaments from the mansion’s tree one year and pack them carefully away for the following year.
The tree always has a lot of glass pickles, in homage to the Ringling’s German heritage. Evidently, glass pickle ornaments are a big thing for German Christmas trees.
A year or so later when daughter Heidi and I were in Germany to visit past Gondolier editor Doug Bolduc and his significant other, Karin Holly, in Waldheim, we were able to visit several Christmas markets in small towns as well as in Munich.
Fearful that glass pickles might not travel well in our luggage, we acquired some of that country’s stamped metal ornaments, plus many photos and great memories.
If the pandemic ever goes away, I would love to head back to Germany for more Christmas markets.
Had there not been so many quasi experts who refused to take the COVID-19 shots early on, hundreds of thousands of people would still be alive and the travel industry and other businesses would not have had such troubles.
Imagine if so many people had refused to have their children vaccinated with the polio shots in 1952. My best friend had an older brother who was in a wheelchair, crippled and blind from polio a few years earlier. He died at 28.
A high school classmate that I met years later had a malformed left leg from polio acquired before the shots were available. She was an excellent swimmer and good friend.
Had there been polio vaccine a couple of years earlier, she would not have had to deal with it. At least it was a matter of timing and not because a bunch of ignorant people decided they knew more than all the doctors in the U.S.
I even ended up with COVID-19 myself — fortunately a mild case because I had had my two shots of the Pfizer vaccine before my knee surgeries.
Sadly, the place where I went for rehab after the second surgery had several employees who considered themselves superior to medical doctors and thus had not had the vaccine.
Because they were on staff, 11 of us who were patients contracted the virus and were quarantined for 10 days. I had a mild case but I should not have been exposed to that in a “so-called” health facility that shall remain nameless.
It should close its doors, in my opinion, at least until able to hire the proper employees. Such places have many elderly patients who could die from a bout of COVID-19. Fortunately, most such patients are smarter than those low-level staff members who “know more than the doctors.”
Since then I have had my booster shot so I guess I am super safe — at least for a few months, having had COVID and three shots.
If any of you readers have not had your shots, please waste no more time. You are the reason COVID is still here and has not gone away. Had everyone had their shots as they did in the days of polio, this country would be back to normal by now with no more worries about COVID.
And I could be planning my next cruise. Instead, too many of us will suffer from cruise withdrawal for at least a few more months and probably longer. The economy also will pay for such ignorance, as the pandemic is already impacting more people with higher prices for food and utilities.
At least the theaters are open again and there will be a Christmas parade in Venice the Saturday after Turkey Day. This past weekend, there was an art festival downtown. This afternoon (Nov. 13) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., several local authors will be signing books at the William Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library on the Cultural Campus on South Nokomis.
Word has it we once again will have the annual Venice Reading Festival in March at Blalock Park and my contacts tell me there is a very good chance that the Jewish Food Festival also will occur once again in February, although with some changes for the protection of the workers and the attendees.
I will be there for the corned beef, blintzes and Kosher dill pickles — yum. I also plan to be at the Venice Art Center’s annual show and sale, Feb. 20-21.
I really am getting back to normal. Hooray.
