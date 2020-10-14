NOKOMIS — A Nokomis man who recently finished serving a 10-year sentence for vehicular homicide is back in jail for allegedly dealing drugs.
Gregory McClure was sent to prison for speeding and striking a car on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota back in 2009, killing its 82-year-old driver.
He was sentenced in 2011; and got out of prison in December.
Thirty days before his post-conviction probation period ended, McClure, 38, is back in jail.
He was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with numerous drug violations and probation violation. He’s being held without bail.
According to a police report, McClure was driving a car on Tamiami Trail around 3:30 a.m. when a deputy observed his vehicle did not appear to have an operable tag light.
McClure pulled his vehicle over when the deputy activated emergency lights but didn’t immediately stop. He circled the parking lot of a Wawa gas station. When he finally did stop, he would not initially get out of the vehicle.
He was leaning over, he said, to pull his wallet out of his pocket.
The deputy believes McClure was likely placing drugs between his buttocks.
Because the Sheriff’s Office deputy thought he might have been reaching for a weapon, the pat down was thorough.
From outside the suspect’s shorts, the deputy first pulled the knot end of a plastic bag concealed between McClure’s buttocks. A baggie with cocaine and marijuana fell out of his shorts, according to authorities.
When the deputy continued his search he felt a hard object concealed deeper in McClure’s buttocks. Through the outside of his shorts, the deputy attempted to pull the object out. McClure began to yell then out fell a pink plastic container with several pieces of crack cocaine inside, authorities said.
In addition to the probation violation, McClure was charged with crack cocaine possession with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.
