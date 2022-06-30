VENICE — Agape Flights now has its newest aircraft after receiving $1.6 million in donations to replace a plane destroyed by rioters in Haiti.
"When I got in it, I just felt this was the plane that we need," Agape CEO Allen Speer said.
Agape officially bought the 1985 Reims F406 Cessna Caravan II on Tuesday, almost 90 days after the riot.
The organization uses its airplanes to bring items like food and supplies to missionary affiliates stationed in the Caribbean. These supplies go to help people in Haiti, The Bahamas and Dominican Republic.
At the end of March, Agape's Chieftain aircraft was a "total loss" after rioters at the Les Cayes airport in Haiti mistook the plane for someone else's aircraft.
Following the destruction, the organization received regular donations, donations during the annual Giving Challenge and a $1 million check from Faith Life Church.
With all of this money, Agape was able to purchase its newest aircraft.
"There were none of these available," Speer said about the search.
There were only 120 of this specific airplane worldwide, he said.
Speer said there were two in the United Kingdom but both sold quickly.
However, a couple living in Marsh Harbour in The Bahamas saw the news about Agape's search for a new plane.
They reached out to Agape about selling their plane to the organization. It happened to be the very first one built in 1985.
"It's really an upgrade," Speer said, comparing their new plane to the Chieftain.
The aircraft holds more passengers, cargo and has air conditioning.
After inspections and pilot training, Speer said he hopes to have the plane flying after Labor Day.
"We are very blessed to have this plane," Speer said.
Apart from a new airplane, Speer mentioned the "great relationship" with the Autorite Aeroportuaire Nationale, which is Haiti's government agency overlooking airports.
To help after the riot, the AAN has given Agape a 10-year exoneration for landing and airport fees, he said.
As for the Chieftain aircraft still in Les Cayes, Speer said the engine and propellers were salvageable.
