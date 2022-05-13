featured topical Agape Flights receives $1.6 million to replace destroyed plane By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer May 13, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Agape has received $1.6 million in donations to buy a new airplane after one of its planes was destroyed during riots in Les Cayes, Haiti. GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO VENICE — Agape Flights has received $1.6 million in donations for a new airplane after one of its planes was destroyed by rioters in Haiti."We are believing God has provided these funds, so he has an airplane on the horizon, too," said Agape Flights Communications Manager Abby Duncan.At the end of March, the plane was at a "total loss" after rioters at the Les Cayes airport mistook the plane for someone else's aircraft that was "profiting off their misfortune."Since then, Agape has received many donations and a full insurance payout of $300,000.Along with insurance, regular donations added up to $141,000, and Agape participated in the Giving Challenge, which totaled at over $200,000.Faith Life Church, with locations in Branson, Missouri and Sarasota, promised to donate $600,000, but surprised Agape with three checks worth $1 million."This gift is the most generous single gift donated to Agape Flights in our 42-year history," said CEO Allen Speer in a news release.With an ample amount of donations, Agape's next step is looking for a new airplane. The Agape Flights airplane in the back was destroyed by rioters at the Les Cayes airport in Haiti at the end of March. GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO "We are definitely asking for prayer in the search for a new plane," Duncan said. The organization has narrowed the search down to a specific plane, a Reims F406 Caravan II Mission Aircraft.Duncan said finding an airplane is not as simple as going to a used car lot and picking out a car."The problem is there is a limited amount of them," she said. "We are searching high and low for available aircrafts."She said once one does become available, Agape will be able to immediately jump on the opportunity, thanks to the generous donations.Agape is hoping an airplane will become available sometime this summer."Just looking at this from-ashes-to-beauty story," Duncan said about the entire situation.After a halt on flights to Les Cayes, Agape recently started flying back into the airport where the plane was destroyed, using Agape's second airplane."We know our work is needed more than ever," she said.Speer has been meeting with Haitian officials about airport safety and "the talks have been good," Duncan said.Duncan mentioned Agape has not given up on the people of Haiti and will continue to support them, especially with a new plane on the horizon."We are just so thankful for the community support," Duncan said. 