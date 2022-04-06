The Agape Flights team made it back to the U.S. on Saturday after their airplane was destroyed in Les Cayes, Haiti. From left, Greg Haman, Noelle Yorgey, Chase Linde, Brooklynn Graybill, Noel Cruz, Steve Koch and Allen Speer.
VENICE — After a long journey following the destruction of their plane, the Agape Flights team made it back to the U.S. over the weekend, including Agape CEO Allen Speer.
“We were shocked, it was surreal, but we were not fearful,” Speer said.
Speer said he had been to Haiti many times, but “this was a special trip” for earthquake relief and encouragement for the people Agape serves.
The team of seven traveled to Haiti to help build a roof.
“It was something that all of us look forward to, and we still look forward to,” Speer said.
He said the team was surrounded by wonderful people in Bedzimel when he got a text about the plane and pictures of what happened.
Speer said he immediately took action to get the team together and made quick decisions to travel back to the U.S.
“Not one moment did we ever feel in harm’s way,” he said. “We were very much safe and God was in control.”
Since the destruction of Agape’s plane, there were no planes going to Les Cayes. Speer said Haiti Bible Mission let the group stay in their compound in Jeremie while waiting for travel to Port-au-Prince and the airport there.
The Agape team was then picked up by another group’s plane and taken to Port-au-Prince, where they would get a commercial flight out of the country.
After a delayed flight from American Airlines and rescheduling with Spirit Airlines, the team made it back on Saturday.
Speer mentioned it was difficult to book regular flights out of the country, especially since the pandemic limited it.
When the American Airlines flight was canceled and rebooked for two days later, a decision was made to book another flight out instead.
While the team was grateful to be treated well in Port-au-Prince, Speer said it was not a good city to stay in with “a lot of gang violence.”
While the team stayed safe on their trip, Speer said the people of Haiti are victims of the instability of the government and gang violence in the country.
However, Speer said the missionaries were called to be there for a reason.
“It’s not about, ‘Is it risky?’ It is,” he said.
Since being back, Speer mentioned someone had asked him “Why would you go back?”
“We will not be deterred from doing what God called us to do,” he said.
He said the destruction of the plane will challenge Agape to become even better as a group to serve.
“We are not going to stop. We are going to press on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.