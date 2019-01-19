Almost a year and a half after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on Florida, Sarasota County officials have completed more than 80 percent of the to-do items on their Irma after-action review.
And some progress on one vital to Venice-area residents is being made.
During the County Commission meeting Tuesday, Emergency Management Director Rich Collins provided commissioners with an update on the after-action report prepared by Craig Fugate.
The county hired Fugate, the former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator and former Florida Emergency Management director, to review the county’s response to the hurricane and suggest changes to strengthen the county’s preparations for future storms.
As of this past week, Collins told commissioners, county staff has completed 78 of the 93 to-do items contained in Fugate’s final report.
Of the remaining 15 items, two related ones are proving to be somewhat intractable.
Noting the last-minute surge of Charlotte County residents who headed to Sarasota County shelters, mostly Cranberry Elementary in North Port, Fugate recommended that the two counties enter into an agreement for Charlotte to provide staff to assist in the management of Sarasota’s shelters.
That agreement remains in the discussion stage.
“We’re still working with Charlotte,” Collins told commissioners. “They don’t feel that they have the staff to support that shelter operation.”
The other issue — more shelters, particularly in South County — is even more difficult.
Collins said he remains in discussions with Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) officials about potential shelter space for their new Venice facility and continues to review funding opportunities to harden other facilities that could then serve as shelters.
Collins said he expected to receive a draft interlocal agreement from the hospital this week for review.
The county has $3 million budgeted for the shelter, for which SMH has promised to provide land but no money. The city of Venice has previously said it has no funds to contribute though there’s been no formal request voted on.
Collins said the plan is to apply for $5 million in state funds for the shelter. He and other county emergency staff will be touring the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter in Pasco County and talking with Pasco officials to gain insight on how they moved the facility through the state system.
Commission Chair Charles Hines asked Collins whether the fact that the county would have limited need for the shelter building had been discussed with SMH.
He said he hoped the publicly funded hospital would see itself as a partner in the project because it would be able to use the building “probably 99 percent of the time.”
“I say that because our schools are that way,” he said.
But the feeling he said he’s gotten from hospital representatives has been “as long as you all pay for everything ….”
Commissioner Nancy Detert said she had the same takeaway.
“They’re happy to cooperate but it’s probably our nickel,” she said.
She also wanted to know what other plans there are to shelter people, given that the county is down to 11 hurricane evacuation centers, though it’s looking for more.
The decision was to go with the most hardened sites, Collins said.
“Everybody’s not going to be perfectly hardened for a Category 5; maybe only a Cat 3 or 4,” she said. “But it’s better than the mobile home you’re living in.
“It’s nice to say we only offer the Cadillac of the industry but when you’re outrunning a storm and a Cadillac isn’t available, people will jump in a Chevy to outrun that storm.”
Senior Writer Bob Mudge contributed to this story.
